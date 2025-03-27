Commercial banks are expected to join others to close their branches across the country on Monday and Tuesday

This is to comply with the public holiday announced by the federal government to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration or Sallah festival

Bank customers are now directed to make use of other electronic banking channels to carry out their transactions

Commercial banks and other financial institutions nationwide will be closed on Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

This is in observance of the Eid-el-Fitr public holidays, as directed by the federal government.

Bank workers to observe public holiday

Legit.ng previously reported that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, announced the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, also known as the Sallah festival, on behalf of the Federal Government. The holiday is a cherished occasion observed by millions of Muslims and others worldwide following the Ramadan fast.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Interior’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, the minister congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

He highlighted the significance of the holy month in fostering self-discipline, compassion, and spiritual renewal.

Tunji-Ojo urged Muslims to continue embodying the virtues of love, generosity, and peace, emphasising the importance of national unity and religious harmony.

He also called on Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the country's peace, stability, and prosperity, Punch reports.

The minister stated.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, let us reflect on the lessons of Ramadan, embrace one another with love and forgiveness, and work together to build a more united and prosperous Nigeria."

He further encouraged citizens to celebrate safely and responsibly while extending acts of kindness to the less privileged, in line with the values of Ramadan and Eid.

On behalf of the Federal Government, Tunji-Ojo wished all Muslim faithful a joyous Eid Mubarak and prayed that the blessings of the season bring happiness and fulfillment to everyone.

Customers to use E-banking

Bank customers are expected to use electronic banking services on Monday and Tuesday during the holiday period.

The major types of e-banking include online Internet banking, mobile banking, USSD, and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

The CBN has been advocating for increased availability of cash at ATMs. Many Nigerians have complained about the challenges of accessing cash from ATMs.

As an incentive to banks, the CBN recently raised withdrawal charges to N100.

The holiday period will highlight the importance of the use of e-transactions.

PoS operators announce new withdrawal charges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PoS operators hiked charges to over 100% following persistent cash scarcity.

Check showed that the PoS operators, which served as a last resort for cash-strapped Nigerians, increased their fees to N300 for every N10,000 withdrawal instead of the N200 they previously charged.

The situation is worse in some states, especially in Lagos, where most ATMs are dry, or customers form long queues to withdraw.

