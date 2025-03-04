Public holidays in Nigeria offer a chance for relaxation and respite from work beyond just marking historical events

In March/April 2025, the federal government will declare Good Friday and Easter Monday as public holidays

Similarly, Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is anticipated to be observed on either March end or the start of April, subject to the moon sighting

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has years of experience covering government policies and religion

FCT, Abuja - Public holidays in Nigeria are more than just reminders of historical events and occasions to celebrate; they provide Nigerians with valuable opportunities to decompress and rejuvenate, stepping away from work demands.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of the two public holidays scheduled by the federal government for March and April 2025, assisting you in planning effectively.

Nigerians will enjoy public holidays, Easter and Eid-el-Fitr, in March/April 2025. Photo credits: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP, Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

2025 public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr

Eid-el-Fitr holiday is celebrated by Muslims and commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims fast daily from before dawn until sunset.

2025's Eid-el-Fitr public holiday is estimated to be marked on Monday, March 31st.

It is, however, noteworthy that it is the sighting of the moon that will determine whether or not that day will be Eid day.

Tuesday, April 1, could also be the Eid day.

The Nigerian government is expected to declare a two-day public holiday for Eid-el-Fitr.

2025 public holidays for Easter celebration

Traditionally, the federal government, through the ministry of interior, usually declares two separate days as the public holiday to mark the Easter celebration. The two days cover Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death on Calvary. Easter is also a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It takes place three days after Jesus's death on Good Friday.

For this year, Good Friday falls on April 18. Meanwhile, Easter Monday for 2025 will be marked on April 21, 2025.

Ramadan: Church distributes grains to Kaduna Muslims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry in Sabon Tasha, Chikun local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state, distributed grains to over 1,000 underprivileged Muslims and Islamic schools to ease the Ramadan fasting in light of the current hardship in the country.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, the general overseer of the church, noted that the gesture was also intended to strengthen peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance among residents.

Pastor Buru highlighted the reciprocal nature of the gesture, mentioning Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, a Muslim woman who regularly donates rice, cash, and new clothes for the church’s widows and orphans during Christmas, New Year, and Easter celebrations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng