'Plan Ahead': 3 Public Holidays FG Will Declare in March/April 2025, Full List Emerges
- Public holidays in Nigeria offer a chance for relaxation and respite from work beyond just marking historical events
- In March/April 2025, the federal government will declare Good Friday and Easter Monday as public holidays
- Similarly, Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, is anticipated to be observed on either March end or the start of April, subject to the moon sighting
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has years of experience covering government policies and religion
FCT, Abuja - Public holidays in Nigeria are more than just reminders of historical events and occasions to celebrate; they provide Nigerians with valuable opportunities to decompress and rejuvenate, stepping away from work demands.
Legit.ng has compiled a list of the two public holidays scheduled by the federal government for March and April 2025, assisting you in planning effectively.
2025 public holidays for Eid-el-Fitr
Eid-el-Fitr holiday is celebrated by Muslims and commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims fast daily from before dawn until sunset.
2025's Eid-el-Fitr public holiday is estimated to be marked on Monday, March 31st.
It is, however, noteworthy that it is the sighting of the moon that will determine whether or not that day will be Eid day.
Tuesday, April 1, could also be the Eid day.
The Nigerian government is expected to declare a two-day public holiday for Eid-el-Fitr.
2025 public holidays for Easter celebration
Traditionally, the federal government, through the ministry of interior, usually declares two separate days as the public holiday to mark the Easter celebration. The two days cover Good Friday and Easter Monday.
Good Friday is a Christian holiday to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death on Calvary. Easter is also a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It takes place three days after Jesus's death on Good Friday.
For this year, Good Friday falls on April 18. Meanwhile, Easter Monday for 2025 will be marked on April 21, 2025.
Ramadan: Church distributes grains to Kaduna Muslims
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry in Sabon Tasha, Chikun local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state, distributed grains to over 1,000 underprivileged Muslims and Islamic schools to ease the Ramadan fasting in light of the current hardship in the country.
Pastor Yohanna Buru, the general overseer of the church, noted that the gesture was also intended to strengthen peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance among residents.
Pastor Buru highlighted the reciprocal nature of the gesture, mentioning Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, a Muslim woman who regularly donates rice, cash, and new clothes for the church’s widows and orphans during Christmas, New Year, and Easter celebrations.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.