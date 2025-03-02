Church Distributes Grains to 1,000 Muslims in Kaduna, Gives Reason

The Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry in Kaduna State distributed grains to over 1,000 underprivileged Muslims and Islamic schools to support Ramadan fasting amidst the current hardship in the country

Kaduna State, Nigeria – The Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, distributed grains to over 1,000 underprivileged Muslims and Islamic schools to ease the Ramadan fasting in light of the current hardship in the country.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, General Overseer of the church, noted that the gesture was also intended to strengthen peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance among residents.

Reciprocal acts of kindness

Pastor Buru highlighted the reciprocal nature of the gesture, mentioning Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, a Muslim woman who regularly donates rice, cash, and new clothes for the church’s widows and orphans during Christmas, New Year, and Easter celebrations.

"We are also reciprocating the kindness of Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani," he added.

Ongoing support for poor muslims

The church has been distributing rice, maize, and other food items to poor Muslims in five northern states for the past 19 years, enabling them to participate fully in the 30-day fasting and prayers of Ramadan.

"We are targeting over 1,000 poor Muslims this year and have purchased 30 bags of maize and millet to distribute, starting today," Pastor Buru shared.

Appeal for support and price control

Pastor Buru appealed to well-meaning individuals to support the less privileged and called on traders to refrain from arbitrarily increasing prices during Ramadan.

He revealed that he had mobilised 30 volunteer pastors and imams for a 7-day campaign to appeal to traders to reduce food prices.

Gratitude from beneficiaries

Receiving the items, Malam Hassan Lawal, a leader of the Association of Persons Living with Disabilities in the state, expressed gratitude to the church.

Similarly, Malam Tukur Zubairu, the Kaduna State leader of the Blind Persons Association, acknowledged the church’s long-standing support for Muslims during Ramadan.

