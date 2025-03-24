Apostle Festus Alilu, the Senior Pastor of Word of Power Gospel Church International, has issued a public apology to Pastor Korede Komaiya over alleged defamation

Alilu's comments led to a backlash from Komaiya’s supporters, prompting police intervention that resulted in his arrest

Following his release, Alilu removed the video, shared a new apology clip, and expressed deep regret over the damage caused

The Senior Pastor of Word of Power Gospel Church International, Apostle Festus Alilu, has publicly apologised to Pastor Korede Komaiya of The Master's International Church, Warri, Delta state, over defamatory comments made in a social media video.

In a letter dated Sunday, March 23, Alilu acknowledged that his remarks were inappropriate and had harmed Komaiya’s reputation.

I Regret My Actions: Apostle Alilu Apologises to Pastor Korede Komaiya

He added that he had removed the controversial video from his Facebook page and had uploaded a new video offering an apology.

How Alilu was arrested, detained

Alilu’s comments, made in a video posted on Saturday, March 8, triggered a backlash from Komaiya’s supporters. Some of them reported the matter to the police, resulting in Alilu’s arrest and detention.

Following his release, the pastor expressed regret over the incident.

“I write to express my sincere and unreserved apologies for a video I posted on my Facebook page on the 8th day of March 2025, where I criticized your style of preaching," Alilu stated in his letter.

He added:

“I regret all the offensive content of the video and the negative effects on your reputation, congregation, and the entire body of Christ.

Christian group welcomes reconciliation

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum, a religious advocacy group, welcomed Alilu’s apology and urged others to avoid defamatory statements against religious leaders.

“We believe that the Christian faith and its leaders should be respected and protected against defamation and cyberbullying," the group’s convener, Adama James Paul, said in a statement.

Paul warned against making defamatory comments under the guise of criticism, stressing that such actions could lead to legal consequences.

“A criminal offence isn't just against the victim but against the entire state," he said.

"So do not come up with lame excuses that the victim is a Christian or Pastor and ought to have forgiven.”

