Ughelli, Delta state - The Concerned Christian Youth Forum has called for mutual respect for religious leaders following the arrest of Apostle Festus Alilu over an alleged defamatory video against Pastor Korede Komaiya.

Apostle Festus Alilu, the senior pastor of Word of Power Gospel Church International in Ughelli, Delta state, was reportedly arrested by police late Thursday after making controversial statements against Pastor Korede Komaiya of The Master’s Place International Church, a prominent prosperity preacher.

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum spoke on the arrest of Apostle Festus Alilu over an alleged defamatory video against Pastor Korede Komaiya.

The arrest was said to have followed a video posted on Alilu’s official Facebook page, in which he accused Pastor Komaiya of misleading church members with fabricated prosperity teachings.

Komaiya did not initiate Alilu's arrest - Group

In response, the Concerned Christian Youth Forum clarified that Pastor Komaiya did not order the arrest, stating that it was carried out by some of his followers.

The forum condemned Alilu’s verbal attack on Komaiya and called for dignity and respect in addressing religious matters.

“The attention of the Concerned Christian Youth Forum has been drawn to the arrest of one Apostle Festus Alilu over an alleged defamatory video he made against Pastor Korede Komaiya,” said Paul Adama, the convener of the forum, in a statement sent to Legit.ng.

“We have watched the said video with due circumspection on social media and the Concerned Christian Youth Forum hereby condemn in totality the verbal attack of Apostle Festus Alilu on the person of Pastor Korede Komaiya.

“We consider this attack unprovoked and unwarranted, and we consequently wish to extend our sincere apologies to Pastor Komaiya on behalf of our community," the forum further stated.

Group calls for respect, amicable resolution

Adama also noted that the forum’s inquiries revealed Pastor Komaiya did not directly influence the arrest just as he highlighted the importance of verifying facts before drawing conclusions.

“The Concerned Christian Youth Forum is stepping in with the hope of finding an amicable resolution to this matter.

“We would like to use this opportunity to make it clear that attacks on the Christian Faith and its Leaders will no longer be tolerated. We are ready to take all necessary steps to vigorously defend Christianity and its leaders in Nigeria," Adama said.

The forum warned against derogatory remarks targeting any religion, calling for mutual respect to prevent further tensions.

“The Concerned Christian Youth Forum is committed to ensuring that the Christian faith and its leaders are treated with utmost dignity and respect they deserve," Adama said.

