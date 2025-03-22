President Bola Tinubu donated 7,000 bags of rice to APC members in Zamfara to ease economic hardship and support the less privileged during Ramadan

Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, represented by APC Chairman Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, inaugurated the distribution in Gusau

Matawalle urged continued prayers for peace, reaffirming the government’s efforts to combat banditry, while APC State Secretary Ibrahim Dangaladima thanked Tinubu for the timely food intervention

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State have expressed gratitude following President Bola Tinubu’s donation of 7,000 bags of rice as a Ramadan relief package.

The donation was aimed at alleviating economic hardship and supporting less-privileged individuals during the holy month.

Zamfara APC members celebrate as President Tinubu donates 7,000 bags of rice for Ramadan. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, confirmed the donation in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday, March 22.

He emphasized that the gesture demonstrated President Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of party members and the people of Zamfara.

Minister Matawalle flags off distribution

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, officially inaugurated the distribution of the rice on Friday, March 21, at the APC Secretariat in Gusau, Leadershi reported.

Represented by the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, the minister handed over the rice to party executives for distribution to beneficiaries.

According to Matawalle, the donation was a personal initiative by President Tinubu to ease the financial burden on party members and the underprivileged amid current economic challenges.

“This gesture is to appreciate the efforts of the APC leadership in Zamfara for their hard work, dedication, and loyalty, which have helped in strengthening the party,” Matawalle stated.

Commitment to Tackling Security Challenges

The minister also urged party members to continue praying for sustainable peace and stability in Zamfara and across Nigeria, Punch reported.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to combating banditry and other security threats in the state and the northeastern region.

“The government under President Tinubu is taking all necessary measures to address the menace of banditry and ensure the safety of lives and property,” he assured.

Party Executives Express Gratitude

Zamfara APC members express joy as President Tinubu provides 7,000 bags of rice for Ramadan. Photo credit: @officialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Receiving the donation on behalf of the party, the APC State Secretary, Ibrahim Dangaladima, expressed appreciation to the president and the minister for what he described as a ‘quick food intervention.’

“This free rice has come at the right time when our people are in dire need of food assistance. We sincerely thank President Tinubu and the minister for this timely intervention,” Dangaladima said.

He further called on party members to remain united and supportive of government policies that aim to bring development and relief to the people of Zamfara.

Ramadan 2025: Nigerian governor crashes food prices

Previously, amid intervention programmes by the federal government, Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state has taken steps to address the rising cost of foods and other essential commodities in the state.

In a historic step to ease the burden on our people, especially during this sacred month of Ramadan, the Sokoto State Government signed a landmark agreement with the Union of Commodity Dealers, to reduce the prices of food and essential commodities across the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng