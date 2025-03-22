Zamfara APC Members Rejoice as President Tinubu Donates 7,000 Bags of Rice in Spirit of Ramadan
- President Bola Tinubu donated 7,000 bags of rice to APC members in Zamfara to ease economic hardship and support the less privileged during Ramadan
- Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, represented by APC Chairman Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, inaugurated the distribution in Gusau
- Matawalle urged continued prayers for peace, reaffirming the government’s efforts to combat banditry, while APC State Secretary Ibrahim Dangaladima thanked Tinubu for the timely food intervention
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State have expressed gratitude following President Bola Tinubu’s donation of 7,000 bags of rice as a Ramadan relief package.
The donation was aimed at alleviating economic hardship and supporting less-privileged individuals during the holy month.
The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, confirmed the donation in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday, March 22.
He emphasized that the gesture demonstrated President Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of party members and the people of Zamfara.
Minister Matawalle flags off distribution
The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, officially inaugurated the distribution of the rice on Friday, March 21, at the APC Secretariat in Gusau, Leadershi reported.
Represented by the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, the minister handed over the rice to party executives for distribution to beneficiaries.
According to Matawalle, the donation was a personal initiative by President Tinubu to ease the financial burden on party members and the underprivileged amid current economic challenges.
“This gesture is to appreciate the efforts of the APC leadership in Zamfara for their hard work, dedication, and loyalty, which have helped in strengthening the party,” Matawalle stated.
Commitment to Tackling Security Challenges
The minister also urged party members to continue praying for sustainable peace and stability in Zamfara and across Nigeria, Punch reported.
He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to combating banditry and other security threats in the state and the northeastern region.
“The government under President Tinubu is taking all necessary measures to address the menace of banditry and ensure the safety of lives and property,” he assured.
Party Executives Express Gratitude
Receiving the donation on behalf of the party, the APC State Secretary, Ibrahim Dangaladima, expressed appreciation to the president and the minister for what he described as a ‘quick food intervention.’
“This free rice has come at the right time when our people are in dire need of food assistance. We sincerely thank President Tinubu and the minister for this timely intervention,” Dangaladima said.
He further called on party members to remain united and supportive of government policies that aim to bring development and relief to the people of Zamfara.
Ramadan 2025: Nigerian governor crashes food prices
Previously, amid intervention programmes by the federal government, Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state has taken steps to address the rising cost of foods and other essential commodities in the state.
2027 election: Akintayo sends message to opposition amid quest to sack Tinubu, "take it or leave it"
In a historic step to ease the burden on our people, especially during this sacred month of Ramadan, the Sokoto State Government signed a landmark agreement with the Union of Commodity Dealers, to reduce the prices of food and essential commodities across the state.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944