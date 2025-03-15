Sokoto Governor Ahmad Aliyu has signed an agreement with the Union of Commodity Dealers to reduce the prices of food and essential commodities across the state

The initiative aimed to ease the financial burden on residents, especially during Ramadan, by providing financial support to offset costs

Governor Aliyu confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of Sokoto residents

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Sokoto state - Amid intervention programmes by the federal government, Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state has taken steps to address the rising cost of foods and other essential commodities in the state.

Sokoto governor secures deal to crash food prices

In the wake of Ramadan 2025, Governor Ahmad Aliyu secured a deal to crash food prices in Sokoto. Photo credit: @Ahmedaliyuskt

Source: Twitter

In a historic step to ease the burden on our people, especially during this sacred month of Ramadan, the Sokoto State Government signed a landmark agreement with the Union of Commodity Dealers, to reduce the prices of food and essential commodities across the state.

The governor confirmed this in a statement shared on his X page on Saturday, March 15.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu noted that the agreement reflects his dedication to economic stability and community empowerment.

He stated:

"Through this partnership, we are providing financial support to offset costs and ensure affordability, reinforcing our commitment to the welfare of our citizens. This initiative reflects our dedication to empowering communities and promoting economic stability.

"May this effort bring relief and blessings to all. - AAS"

Nigerians react as Sokoto govt partners with traders to crash food prices

Sokoto govt partnered with the Union of Commodity Dealers to crash food prices in the wake of Ramadan. Photo credit: @Ahmedaliyuskt

Source: Twitter

As usual, Nigerans took to the comment section on X to share their opinions on the move by the governor. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@suleiman_qasim tweeted:

"Competency is about inclusiveness which Is all about Good Governance.. May Allah continue to give you d wisdom to lead ur people via justice and Fairness

"Good development."

@MIthunokha tweeted:

"Where can we get the cheap commodity sir."

@UsamaHarun49033 tweeted:

"A remarkable and compassionate initiative. Your commitment to the welfare of the people is truly commendable. May this effort bring ease and blessings to all."

@isaacdjayce tweeted:

"And you couldn't sign agreement for security agency to allow schools open this period too?"

Nigerian traders explain why food prices are declining

Meanwhile, food prices in Nigeria has been on the decline in recent weeks, especially grains and other basic items.

However, Nigerian traders offered some reasons for the recent drop in prices and how long it may last.

This was after the federal government initiated some intervention programmes in the agricultural sector to ensure food security.

Expert says food prices will surge again

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a former Special adviser to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Dolapo Bright, has explained why the decline in food prices is not sustainable.

Mr. Bright noted that the dry season harvest production in Sokoto, Kebbi, has led to an abundance in items like Onion, tomatoes and pepper, causing prices to decline.

He also referred to the several government intervention programmes that have led to lower prices and explained why they cannot be sustained.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng