The African Coalition for Democracy (ACD) has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu's declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, describing it as a blatant violation of democratic principles and the rule of law.

The group also condemned the National Assembly for approving the decision, accusing it of failing to uphold constitutional checks and balances.

ACD: Tinubu’s action undermines democracy

In a statement cited by Legit.ng and signed by its spokesperson, Dr. Bartholomew Benjamin, the ACD asserted that suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials undermines Nigeria’s democratic system.

The group argued that the move sets a dangerous precedent and reflects a broader effort to consolidate executive power at the expense of democratic governance.

“This decision is a clear violation of the Nigerian Constitution. The suspension of elected officials is an affront to the people’s will and a direct assault on democracy," the statement read.

NASS accused of rubber-stamping executive decisions

The ACD did not spare the National Assembly, accusing lawmakers of abdicating their duty to provide necessary legislative oversight.

According to the group, the legislature's swift approval of the emergency rule suggests a disregard for due process and constitutional mandates.

“According to Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, the President can declare a state of emergency, but only with the approval of the National Assembly.

“However, in this case, lawmakers have simply rubber-stamped the President’s decision without due consideration. This is a betrayal of their constitutional oath and a sad day for Nigeria’s democracy," Benjamin explained.

Call for international intervention

The African Coalition for Democracy urged the international community to intervene and hold the Nigerian government accountable for what it described as a clear attack on democratic values.

The group called on the United Nations, the European Union, and the African Union to place Nigeria on a watch list for democratic backsliding and consider sanctions against those responsible for the crisis.

“We demand that President Tinubu and the National Assembly respect the Constitution and the will of the people.

“The people of Rivers State must be allowed to choose their own leaders without interference. Anything less is a betrayal of public trust," the statement continued.

Growing opposition to emergency rule

As reactions continue to trail the emergency rule in Rivers, several opposition figures and civil society groups have joined in condemning the decision.

Many argue that the move is politically motivated and aimed at silencing opposition voices within the state.

With tensions rising, analysts warn that the handling of the Rivers crisis could have broader implications for Nigeria’s democratic stability. The coming days will be crucial as stakeholders continue to push for a reversal of the emergency declaration.

Suspended gov Fubara reacts to Tinubu's allegations

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers state, has denied the claim of President Bola Tinubu that he failed to act on the threat by some militants to attack the oil installations in the state.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary Nelson Chukwudi and released on Thursday, March 20, the embattled governor said the allegation was baseless, stating that the presidency was misinformed about the development and that inaccurate reports were presented to the president.

