The Nigerians in Diaspora Association (NDA-USA) has condemned President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state

The group criticised the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state assembly, warning that the move threatens democratic institutions

NDA-USA demanded the immediate reversal of the decision and announced plans for protests in major US cities to pressure the federal government

Washington DC, USA - The Nigerians in Diaspora Association (NDA-USA) has strongly criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state, calling it a "war against Nigerians and the international community."

In a statement co-signed by its President, Comrade Martins Tayo, and Dr Benson Obinna, the group denounced the federal government’s move to suspend the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all elected State Assembly members.

Emergency Rule in Rivers: Nigerians in Diaspora React, Tell Tinubu What to Do

The action, which appointed a sole administrator for six months, was described as a blatant disregard for democratic principles and the rule of law.

NDA-USA raises concerns over abuse of power

The NDA-USA warned that the emergency rule could serve as a pretext for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to consolidate power, weaken democratic institutions, and bypass legislative and judicial oversight in Rivers state.

The group argued that the declaration of a state of emergency is not a better alternative, given its potential for abuse of power and its negation of the principles of democracy.

It added that President Tinubu should have relied on existing legislation and standard governance mechanisms to address the political situation in Rivers rather than imposing an emergency rule.

NDA-USA asks Tinubu to reverse decision

The group called for the immediate reversal of the emergency rule, urging the federal government to restore the governor, his deputy, and the State House of Assembly.

It also demanded that the appointed sole administrator step down and return control to the democratically elected government.

"The better choice would have been the exclusive use of ordinary legislation and even at worst the doctrine of necessity. If the actions of Mr. President were in this regard, it would have been more indicative of concern,” the statement read.

"Denial or reluctance to act swiftly is interpreted as underaction and has brought this high cost to democracy and civil governance in the country. The speed of the reaction determines the outcome.

Group plans protests in major US cities

NDA-USA announced plans for widespread protests across major cities in the United States to pressure the Nigerian government to reverse its decision.

"The Sole Administrator should be immediately mandated to return to his home and hand over the reign of power to the democratically elected administration. We shall be compelled to take further actions in compliance with our demands," the group concluded.

