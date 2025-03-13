NIMET has issued a weather outlook for March 13, 2025, forecasting thunderstorms in several regions across Nigeria, including Minna, Abuja, and Lagos

Abuja, Nigeria – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) issued a weather outlook on March 12, 2025, forecasting thunderstorms in several regions across the country.

The forecast is valid from 00:00 to 23:59 on March 13, 2025, and highlights areas such as Minna in Niger State; Abuja; Lokoja in Kogi State; Akure in Ondo State; Asaba in Delta State; Ibadan in Oyo State; Port Harcourt in Rivers State; and Lagos.

Strong winds and safety precautions

NIMET warned that strong winds might precede the rain in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, urging the public to take adequate precautions.

The agency advised residents to adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities and stay informed through regular weather updates from NIMET.

Advice for public and airline operators

The weather agency also recommended that public and airline operators obtain updated weather reports and forecasts from NIMET for effective planning of their operations.

This advisory aims to ensure safety and minimise disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions.

NIMET frequently issues warnings about thunderstorms to ensure public safety and preparedness.

Thunderstorms can bring severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, strong winds, lightning, and potential flooding, which pose significant risks to life and property.

By providing timely warnings, NIMET aims to inform residents, businesses, and airline operators about the expected weather conditions, allowing them to take necessary precautions and make informed decisions to minimise disruptions and hazards.

About NIMET

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) is responsible for providing weather and climate information in Nigeria.

Established to enhance public safety and support various sectors such as agriculture, aviation, and disaster management, NIMET offers weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and advisory services.

The agency plays a crucial role in keeping the public informed about weather-related events and issuing timely warnings to help mitigate risks associated with severe weather conditions.

