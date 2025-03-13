NIMET Lists States Where There May Likely Be Thunderstorms, Sends Message to Nigerians
- NIMET has issued a weather outlook for March 13, 2025, forecasting thunderstorms in several regions across Nigeria, including Minna, Abuja, and Lagos
- The agency warned that strong winds might precede the rain in affected areas and advised the public to take adequate precautions
- NIMET also recommended that residents and airline operators stay informed through updated weather reports and safety advisories
Abuja, Nigeria – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) issued a weather outlook on March 12, 2025, forecasting thunderstorms in several regions across the country.
The forecast is valid from 00:00 to 23:59 on March 13, 2025, and highlights areas such as Minna in Niger State; Abuja; Lokoja in Kogi State; Akure in Ondo State; Asaba in Delta State; Ibadan in Oyo State; Port Harcourt in Rivers State; and Lagos.
Strong winds and safety precautions
NIMET warned that strong winds might precede the rain in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, urging the public to take adequate precautions.
The agency advised residents to adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities and stay informed through regular weather updates from NIMET.
Advice for public and airline operators
The weather agency also recommended that public and airline operators obtain updated weather reports and forecasts from NIMET for effective planning of their operations.
This advisory aims to ensure safety and minimise disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions.
NIMET Thunderstorm warning
NIMET frequently issues warnings about thunderstorms to ensure public safety and preparedness.
Thunderstorms can bring severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, strong winds, lightning, and potential flooding, which pose significant risks to life and property.
By providing timely warnings, NIMET aims to inform residents, businesses, and airline operators about the expected weather conditions, allowing them to take necessary precautions and make informed decisions to minimise disruptions and hazards.
About NIMET
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) is responsible for providing weather and climate information in Nigeria.
Established to enhance public safety and support various sectors such as agriculture, aviation, and disaster management, NIMET offers weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and advisory services.
The agency plays a crucial role in keeping the public informed about weather-related events and issuing timely warnings to help mitigate risks associated with severe weather conditions.
NIMET releases 2025 climate prediction
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, unveiled the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to the public on Tuesday, 4th February 2025.
Themed ‘The Role of Early Warnings towards a Climate Resilient Aviation Industry for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development’, the SCP document predicts significant rainfall events at the beginning of 2025, with these rains likely to precede the onset.
