Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, unveiled the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by NiMet, predicting significant rainfall events across Nigeria

The SCP forecasts delayed onset of rain in northern and central states, while early onset is expected in southern states

The document is crucial for informed decision-making, benefiting sectors like agriculture, aviation, and disaster risk management

Abuja, Nigeria – The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, unveiled the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to the public on Tuesday, 4th February 2025.

Themed ‘The Role of Early Warnings towards a Climate Resilient Aviation Industry for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development’, the SCP document predicts significant rainfall events at the beginning of 2025, with these rains likely to precede the onset.

NIMET releases 2025 climate prediction. Photo credit: X/Nimetnigeria

Source: Twitter

Predicted rainfall onset

The onset of rain was predicted to be delayed over the northern and central states of Plateau, as well as parts of Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Adamawa, and Kwara.

Early onset was expected over the southern states of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Anambra, and sections of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Enugu, Imo, and Ebonyi. The rest of the country was predicted to experience a normal onset of rain.

Predicted end-of-rainy season

The predicted end-of-rainy season compared to the long-term average indicated that parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, FCT, Ekiti, and Ondo states were expected to be early.

A delayed end of the season was expected over parts of Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue, Lagos, Kwara, Taraba, Oyo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Enugu states.

Importance of SCP document

Minister Keyamo emphasised the importance of the SCP document as a critical tool for informed decision-making, offering insights into expected weather and climate patterns.

“It equips various sectors with the foresight needed to plan, mitigate risks, and harness opportunities. Agriculture, disaster risk management, health, marine operations, transport—and especially aviation—are among the many domains that will benefit from this invaluable resource and advisory,” he said.

Commitment to inclusivity

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, highlighted the commitment to inclusivity by translating the SCP into Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, and Pidgin languages.

He noted that this effort ensures the information reaches even the most remote communities across all 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

“Today’s session is particularly special because it represents our dedication to public engagement, ensuring that the knowledge we generate benefits communities,” he said.

Gratitude and support

The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Prof Charles Anosike, depicted the importance of actors utilising the information provided in the SCP and providing feedback for evaluation and improvement.

He expressed gratitude to the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Aviation, as well as other dignitaries for their support towards NiMet’s progress.

“NiMet relies on your constituencies and States for the subsequent downscaling of the Seasonal Climate Prediction for maximum impact at the last mile,” he concluded.

See the X post below:

See the full prediction here.

NIMET: Predicted thunderstorms in these states

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has issued a weather forecast for the period from 5th February to 6th February 2025, highlighting expected weather conditions across various regions of the country.

On Wednesday, 5th February 2025, sunny skies with a hazy atmosphere were expected over the Northern region throughout the forecast period.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng