The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather alert predicting widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across various parts of the country over the next three days, starting Wednesday, October 2.

The warning includes the potential for urban flooding and strong winds, urging residents in affected areas to take precautions.

Thunderstorms expected in Northern states

NiMet’s weather forecast, released on Tuesday, October 1, in Abuja, indicates that thunderstorms are anticipated in parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Kaduna States on Wednesday morning.

The agency warned that these weather conditions could intensify later in the day.

The report read:

"Thunderstorms are expected over Bauchi, Adamawa, Katsina, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, Borno, and Kebbi States by afternoon."

North-Central, Southern regions to experience intense weather

The North-Central region is also expected to witness thunderstorms, with early morning rainfall predicted for areas such as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Nasarawa, and Benue States.

NiMet added that these conditions will persist throughout the day, affecting additional areas like Kogi, Kwara, and Plateau States.

In the southern region, heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Ondo, Ebonyi, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States, Vanguard reported.

These areas will likely continue to experience adverse weather later in the day.

NiMet: Thunderstorms to persist Thursday, Friday

The weather agency also warned that Thursday, October 3, and Friday, October 4, would bring similar conditions.

Thursday morning, thunderstorms are expected in Adamawa, Taraba, and Kebbi States, while in the afternoon, the weather will worsen in Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara, Premium Times reported.

NiMet advised:

“Thunderstorms are expected over the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Benue, and Nasarawa States during the afternoon into evening hours."

For Friday, thunderstorms will continue in Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi during the morning hours.

The afternoon will bring patches of sunshine mixed with clouds in the northern region, while central and southern parts of the country will continue to face storms.

Urban flooding and precautions

NiMet has highlighted the possibility of urban flooding in major cities due to heavy rainfall over the three days.

The agency strongly recommended that residents avoid flood-prone areas and prepare for strong winds preceding the thunderstorms.

NiMet warned:

"Residents are advised to avoid flood-prone areas as strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. The public should take adequate precautions."

