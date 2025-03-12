TCN explains reasons for power outage in parts of Lagos, hints at when power will return
- The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has spoken up about why parts of Lagos have been thrown into darkness
- The TCN also shared what actions have been taken and when power is expected to return
- Barely weeks ago, power outage hit several areas of Abuja, including the Aso Villa
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has spoken up about the power outage currently being experienced in parts of Lagos state.
The company disclosed that transmission line cuts were responsible for the power supply outages happening in several parts of the state.
TCN announced in a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle that the lines snapped between Towers 420 to 422 on the Omotoso – Ikeja West 330kV transmission line on Saturday, March 9, 2025, throwing several areas into blackout.
Transmission lines cut, sheds 350MW
The transmission lines snapped, causing a drop of about 350MW of electricity supply going to the Ikeja and Eko Electricity Distribution Companies.
In the statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, the GM, Public Affairs of TCN announced that engineers and materials have been mobilized to the site to fix the issue and repair the snapped sections of the transmission lines.
The TCN statement assured that the repairs would be completed in three days, and power would be restored to the affected areas.
Presidential villa thrown into darkness
Recall that a widespread electricity blackout caused by technical faults in some feeders owned by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company affected at least 53 locations.
This included the R4 Injection Substation at Three Arm Zone, Aso Drive, which supplies power to the Presidential Villa, the seat of power, throwing the President Bola Tinubu into darkness.
Other areas affected include; CKC Gwagwalada, Kuje Road, Almat Farms, Kiran Farm, Efugo, Kwali Road, L5 Injection Substation, Chukuku Environs, Premium Farm, El-Rufai Estate, Daghiri, Kuje Extension, and John Calvin Estate.
Power Outage in Lagos
A recent Legit.ng report announced that some parts of Nigeria, especially Lagos state have been thrown into darkness following a system outage of the national grid.
This occurred at about 2pm on Friday, March 7, after Nigeria's power generation dropped below 1,000MW.
The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and Eko Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the power outage in Lagos state.
Power Outage in Air Force Base
In related news, the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja was thrown into weeks of blackout after the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company cut it off.
The IKEDC spokesperson assured that even though the Air Force base owed huge sums, the cut was not meant as a punishment.
He assured that they only wanted the DisCo staff to have unfettered access to the base to make necessary infrastructure upgrades.
