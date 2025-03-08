Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has been seen taking over the dance floor with traditional dance steps

The former president, at his 88th birthday celebration in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, danced to the Igbo traditional beat being played for him

Obasanjo had earlier hosted some friends and political associates, including the former President Goodluck Jonathan and his counterpart from Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, at a dinner in Lagos

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been captured in a trending video performing a traditional dance with his white agbada at his 88th birthday celebration held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital on Thursday, March 6.

Obasanjo in a lighter mood, was seen dancing to the Igbo traditional beat, taking his step one after the other before he went ahead to greet people at the event, which was graced by prominent dignitaries.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has celebrated his birthday Photo Credit: Getty Images

See the video of the moment here:

Atiku attended Obasanjo's dinner

Earlier, the former Nigerian President Obasanjo, who clocks 88 years in March, was celebrated by top acquaintances, family and friends at a dinner on Thursday, March 2.

Videos from the lush occasion saw political titans and high-profile allies come to celebrate the elder statesman’s birthday in style. The VIP event took place at the Delborough Hotel on Victoria Island in Lagos.

The dinner was attended by former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Also at the event are former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

See Atiku's tweet here:

Atiku visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Last month, the former vice president visited his ex-boss in Abeokuta. Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, disclosed that his Monday, February 10 visit to his ex-boss, Obasanjo, a two-term president of Nigeria, was not connected to politics.

Atiku Abubakar at Olusegun Obasanjo's birthday dinner Photo Credit: @atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, who addressed journalists in Abeokuta after the meeting, noted that it was just “a courtesy call on the former President”.

Joining the companies of Atiku are former governors of Cross River and Sokoto, Senator Liyel Imoke and Senator Aminu Tambuwal. Senator Abdul Ningi and several others were also on the former vice president's company.

Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, an elder statement, received Atiku and his entourage at Obasanjo's residence. They immediately proceeded to a private meeting with the ex-President Obasanjo and the meeting was said to have lasted for about one and half hours.

Obasanjo advises Tinubu on Nigeria's education

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has called on President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to focus on funding Nigeria's education sector.

The former president made the call on Tuesday, January 14, while speaking at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, in Oyo state. Obasanjo was speaking at the 70th birthday of the university's Vice Chancellor, Oludele Ojediran.

According to Obasanjo, the government needs to make strategic interventions to ensure that the education sector remains the cornerstone of the country's development.

