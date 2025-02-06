Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's ex-Aide-de-Camp Major General Christopher Jemitola slumped and was pronounced dead on getting to the hospital

The late Major General reportedly held several positions in the military before he retired and slumped at the IBB Golf Course in Abuja on Thursday, February 6

Jemitola, who hailed from the Ososo in the Akoko Edo LGA of Edo state, was the former president's ADC between 2003 and 2007

The incident was reportedly confirmed by some sources who were close to the family. He was said to have been rushed to the but was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

Who was Major General Christopher Jemitola?

According to Vanguard, Major General Christopher Jemitola was the Corp Commander Nigerian Army Signals, Nigeria’s Defence Adviser to Brazil and Director of Army Public Relations several times.

The late major-general hailed from Ososo in the Akoko Edo local government area of Edo state. He served as the former ADC to the ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003 to 2007. He was a colonel during the period.

He later became the Nigerian Army's Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) before he retired from the force.

Obasanjo's presidency

Obasanjo was a two-term president of Nigeria. He has been an outspoken former president and has criticised all his successors, except the late former President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, who only spent a short time as Nigerian president before his sickness and subsequent death.

The former military general was a major critic of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and has been at war of words with current President Bola Tinubu.

Obasanjo and Tinubu's verbal attack

Obasanjo and Tinubu have a history of verbal criticism towards each other. Obasanjo had been a prominent critic of Tinubu's administration, condemning his economic policies and measures to address insecurity.

In his maiden media chat, Tinubu recalled how Obasanjo allegedly underdeveloped Lagos by rejecting the creation of the local council development areas when he was president and Tinubu was governor. However, the two leaders recently met at the inauguration of President John Mahama in Ghana.

They were captured in a viral picture exchanging pleasantries at the inauguration of the Ghanaian president recently.

Obasanjo advises Tinubu on Nigeria's education

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has called on President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to focus on funding Nigeria's education sector.

The former president made the call on Tuesday, January 14, while speaking at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, in Oyo state. Obasanjo was speaking at the 70th birthday of the university's Vice Chancellor, Oludele Ojediran.

According to Obasanjo, the government needs to make strategic interventions to ensure that the education sector remains the cornerstone of the country's development.

Obasanjo then commended LAUTECH for its academic excellence and for producing an accomplished administration, which included Professor Adeyemi and Ojediran. The two professors have served as the vice-chancellors of Bells University, which Obasanjo owns.

