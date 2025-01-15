President Bola Tinubu has been urged to invest extensively in the education sector and ensure it remains the cornerstone of Nigeria's strategic development

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo made the call while speaking at the 70th birthday of LAUTECH's Vice Chancellor, Oludele Ojediran

Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, who also spoke at the event, commended Obasanjo for his contribution on education and agriculture

Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has called on President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to focus on funding Nigeria's education sector.

The former president made the call on Tuesday, January 14, while speaking at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, in Oyo state. Obasanjo was speaking at the 70th birthday of the university's Vice Chancellor, Oludele Ojediran.

Why Tinubu should finance education, Obasanjo

According to Obasanjo, the government needs to make strategic interventions to ensure that the education sector remains the cornerstone of the country's development.

The former vice president said:

“President Tinubu and the Federal Government must find a means to finance education for its sustainability. Government at all levels must also empower the youths to become providers of job opportunities.”

The Punch reported that Obasanjo then commended LAUTECH for its academic excellence and for producing an accomplished administration, which included Professor Adeyemi and Ojediran. The two professors have served as the vice-chancellors of Bells University, which Obasanjo owns.

The former president advocated that education should be funded for service rather than for profit, stating his commitment to the sustainability of the country's education legacy.

Soun of Ogbomoso commended Obasanjo

Speaking at the event, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, commended the former president for his endurable contributions to agriculture and education in Nigeria. The traditional ruler then urged the vice chancellor to leverage his expertise in agricultural engineering to benefit the agricultural sector in Ogbomoso town.

The Soun added that he would provide suitable land for anyone interested in farming in the ancient town and its environment. The monarch reiterated his commitment to the development of agriculture in the region.

Obasanjo and Tinubu's verbal attack

Obasanjo and Tinubu have a history of verbal criticism towards each other. Obasanjo had been a prominent critic of Tinubu's administration, condemning his economic policies and measures to address insecurity.

In his maiden media chat, Tinubu recalled how Obasanjo allegedly underdeveloped Lagos by rejecting the creation of the local council development areas when he was president and Tinubu was governor. However, the two leaders recently met at the inauguration of President John Mahama in Ghana.

