President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, requesting the confirmation of Prof. Melvin Ayogu for the CBN Board and Mr. Nwakuche Ndidi as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS)

The nominations have triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some Nigerians questioning ethnic representation, while others dismissed the controversy

Lawmakers are expected to refer the nominations to relevant committees for screening, assessing the nominees’ qualifications and potential impact on their respective institutions

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has formally written to the Senate, requesting the immediate confirmation of Prof. Melvin Ayogu as a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Board of Directors.

In a similar request, Tinubu also urged the Senate to confirm Mr. Nwakuche Ndidi as the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS).

Bayo Onanugu made this revelation in a post he made on Wednesday, March 12, via X.

The requests were contained in separate letters addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Vanguard reported.

The letters were read aloud during Tuesday’s plenary session, March 11.

While presenting the nominations, Tinubu emphasized the significance of both appointments, noting that they align with his administration’s commitment to institutional reforms and effective governance.

He urged lawmakers to expedite the screening and confirmation process to ensure seamless operations within both agencies.

The Senate is expected to refer the nominations to the relevant committees for screening before making a final decision.

Public reactions stir controversy

The nominations have sparked mixed reactions via X, with some Nigerians questioning the ethnic composition of Tinubu’s appointments, while others dismissed the criticism as unnecessary.

A Twitter user, @t_adblack, expressed concerns about regional balance in the appointments, saying,

"Are there no more Yoruba candidates available for the appointment? You must put a Yoruba man there!"

Another user, @Ejioforchurch, raised similar concerns:

"Is there no other Yoruba man fit for the prison job? Since every position now is for the Yorubas."

However, others dismissed the significance of the appointments. @Sequences0001 wrote:

"Nobody, absolutely nobody, sent you to appoint them. You filled all critical sectors of government with your tribesmen. Appointing these two into useless positions no concern us."

In a lighter vein, @EPLplayers commented:

"At least, Akpabio go get work to do instead of chasing women up and down."

With the Senate set to begin the confirmation process, stakeholders and analysts are closely watching how the appointments will impact the respective institutions.

If confirmed, Prof. Ayogu will play a key role in shaping monetary policy at the CBN, while Mr. Ndidi will oversee Nigeria’s correctional services sector.

The screening process is expected to commence in the coming days, with lawmakers engaging the nominees on their qualifications, experience, and vision for their respective roles.

