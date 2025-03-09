Nigerian American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) has condemned the Senate’s suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

NACJD demanded Akpoti-Uduaghan’s immediate reinstatement and warned that the Senate’s actions prioritise shielding powerful men over ensuring justice

The coalition gave the Senate a seven-day ultimatum to conduct a fair investigation, threatening to escalate the matter to international bodies and push for sanctions against those involved

Washington, D.C.USA – The Nigerian Senate's suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been widely condemned by rights groups as an attack on democracy and the rule of law.

The Nigerian American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) denounced the suspension, calling it a “brazen and unlawful” act that highlights impunity within Nigeria’s legislative body.

The Nigerian Senate's suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has sparked outrage. Photo credits: Natasha H Akpoti, Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Allegations against Senate President Akpabio

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had recently accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

NACJD said in a statement said instead of launching an independent investigation into the claims, the Senate moved swiftly to suspend her, in defiance of a court order.

The absence of a fair hearing, the silencing of the accuser, and Akpabio’s self-serving recusal from the matter demonstrate a shocking disregard for justice,” NACJD stated, adding that Akpabio’s decision to recuse himself from the matter did little to ensure impartiality.

NACJD calls for Natasha's reinstatement

NACJD has called for the immediate reinstatement of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, warning that the decision would not go unchallenged.

The group added that the Senate’s actions send a dangerous message that protecting powerful men takes precedence over upholding justice.

NACJD threatens international sanctions

Meanwhile, NACJD has given the Nigerian Senate a seven-day ultimatum to initiate a fair and transparent hearing into Akpabio’s alleged misconduct.

Failure to do so, the group warned, could prompt an appeal to international bodies such as the United States Congress and the United Nations.

NACJD has condemned the Nigerian Senate for suspending Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

The coalition also threatened to push for sanctions against Akpabio and other lawmakers involved in the suspension, including visa bans, asset freezes, and restrictions on global engagements.

It vowed to pursue all available measures until justice is served, emphasising that the suspension of a senator over allegations of misconduct sets a troubling precedent for Nigeria’s democracy.

"The world is watching," the coalition stated. "Nigeria’s Senate must decide whether it stands for justice or perpetuates lawlessness."

Read more about Natasha vs Akpabio saga:

Senate explains why Natasha Because was suspended

Meanwhile, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, the leader of the Senate, has clarified that Senator Akpoti Uduaghan was not suspended over her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Akpabio.

The Senate leader in a statement on Saturday, March 8, explained that the embattled senator was rather suspended only for her misconduct and disregard for the Senate standing orders.

Opeyemi maintained that the report that she was suspended because of her allegation against Akpabio was a total falsehood.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng