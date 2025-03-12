The Rivers assembly lawmakers loyal to FCT minister Nyesom Wike have made a call to the EFCC and the ICPC

The pro-Wike lawmakers urged the EFCC and ICPC to investigate the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli, over financial activities

The decision was made during the Assembly’s 134th legislative sitting, following a motion sponsored by the 26 lawmakers

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Rivers state - On Wednesday, March 12, the Rivers State House of Assembly, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Adolphus Enebeli.

EFCC, ICPC told to probe RSIEC chairman

Rivers Assembly members loyal to Wike, set to probe RSIEC chairman over alleged financial mismanagement. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

This decision was made during the 134th legislative sitting, on Wednesday.

According to the lawmakers, the probe would focus on the commission’s financial activities over the past year.

As reported by The Punch, the assembly stated that this move was “to ensure transparency and accountability in public institutions”.

The 26 lawmakers who are led by Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, loyalist to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), followed the warrant of arrest issued against the RSIEC chairman and four senior officials of the commission.

The resolution was driven by a motion sponsored on Wednesday, by 26 lawmakers and moved by Linda Somiari-Stewart, representing Okrika Constituency.

Lawmakers issue warrant for RSIEC officials

Pro-Wike lawmakers demand investigation of RSIEC officials, chairman. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Stewart called on the House to condemn the RSIEC chairman’s refusal to submit to an investigation, invite the EFCC and ICPC to probe the chairman and other members of the commission and summon RSIEC’s bankers to present the commission’s bank statements from January 1, 2024, to date.

During the debate, the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, emphasised that Section 128 of the 1999 Constitution empowers the House to investigate any person, ministry, department, or agency within its jurisdiction.

When Amaewhule put the motion to a vote, all lawmakers agreed, prioritising the request for EFCC and ICPC intervention.

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

Rivers crisis: Wike speaks on plot to impeach Fubara

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike has said nothing will happen should the state house of assembly sack Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike, in an interview on Wednesday, March 12, explained that if the governor committed an impeachable offence, it would not be a crime if the lawmakers decided to impeach him.

He stressed that impeachment was provided for in the constitution and dismissed the threat of violence that would happen should Fubara be impeached.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng