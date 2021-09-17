An emerging report indicates the chairman of Miyetti Allah in Lere LGA, Kaduna state, Abubakar Abdullahi, has been killed

Abdullahi was reportedly killed by gunmen in the early hours of Friday, September 17, following his failure to produce the N20 million they demanded

The sad incident which was reported by the spokesman of MACBAN in Kaduna state has, however, not been confirmed by the police

Lere LGA, Kaduna state - Gunmen have reportedly killed Abubakar Abdullahi, the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria in Lere local government area of Kaduna state.

The Punch reported that Abdullahi was killed when the attackers stormed the home of the chairman in Lere town at about 1am on Friday, September 17.

Gunmen on Friday, September 17, kill Abubakar Abdullahi, the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria in Lere LGA, Kaduna state. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

The newspaper stated that the attack was reported by the director of media and publicity of MACBN in Kaduna state, Ibrahim Bayero-Zango.

Legit.ng, however, gathers that the incident is yet to be confirmed by the police or the state government.

The MACBAN’s spokesman said the gunmen demanded N20m from Abdullahi before he was whisked away to where the assailants later killed him.

He said though the MACBAN's chairman was able to raise N250,000 for the assailants, they still killed him.

Condemning the attack, Bayero-Zango called on the state government and security agencies to investigate the attack so as to uncover the perpetrators of the criminal act.

Armed bandit killed by security operatives on Kaduna-Abuja highway

Meanwhile, a member of the armed gang terrorising residents around Kasarami village on Kaduna-Abuja highway has been gunned down.

The bandit was killed during an exchange of gunfire with security operatives around the area.

A source in the area said the incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday, September 16.

Police arrest 2 suspected killers of Senator Na’Allah’s son

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing of Abdulkareem Na‎’Allah, the 36-year-old son of Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah.

Anonymous sources claimed the suspects were arrested a few days ago.

It was gathered that the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, ASP Jalige Mohammed, confirmed the arrest, adding that one of the suspects is currently at large.

