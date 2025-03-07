Security operatives and residents rejoiced following the killing of notorious Lakurawa kingpin Maigemu in Kebbi state

The terrorist was killed during a gun battle with security operatives in Kuncin Baba in the Arewa local government area

The state’s Director of Security, Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi, Abdulrahman Usman Zagga, shared more details about the security exploit

Kuncin Baba, Kebbi state - A notorious kingpin of the Lakurawa terrorist group, Maigemu, has been killed at Kuncin Baba in the Arewa local government area of Kebbi state.

Maigemu was killed by a combined team of security operatives, including vigilantes on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Lakurawa Kingpin, Maigemu, was killed during a gun battle with security operatives in Kebbi state.

The state’s Director of Security, Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi, AbdulRahman Usman Zagga, said Maigemu was killed after a fierce gun battle with security operatives.

According to Daily Trust, Zagga made this known while speaking with newsmen on Friday, March 7, 2025.

“Today (Friday), the Governor’s proactive approach has yielded results with the killing of the Lakurawa kingpin. His corpse is available as evidence.”

The security director said the Lakurawa kingpin was gunned down a week after Governor Nasir Idris visited Bagiza and Rausa Kade communities.

The terrorist group had killed six people in the two communities.

He hailed Governor Idris for his commitment to security and the continuous logistical support to security personnel, especially those on special operations.

Zagga charged Kebbi state residents to cooperate with security agencies.

He urged them to share intelligence and report suspicious activities in their areas to ensure lasting peace in the state.

