COZA Lead Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo shared how he received a Rolls-Royce as a gift after sowing into Bishop Oyedepo’s ministry, citing biblical principles of sowing and reaping

His testimony sparked criticism among Nigerian youth, who accuse pastors of exploiting congregants to fund luxurious lifestyles

The controversy has deepened distrust in religious leaders, with many calling for greater accountability and transparency in church finances

Biodun Fatoyinbo, the lead pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has shared what he described as a testimony of divine reward after sowing into the life of Bishop David Oyedepo.

According to him, he received a luxury Rolls Royce as a birthday gift, which he believes was a direct result of his act of giving.

Pastor Fatoyinbo urges his congregation to imbibe the selfless act of giving so as to get favoured by God. Image: Getty, FB/Biodun fatoyinbo

Source: Facebook

Pastor Fatoyinbo shares Rolls-Royce testimony

Fatoyinbo, in a sermon that has since sparked discussions on social media, recounted how he and a group of pastors had earlier gifted Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church, a car.

He noted that without orchestrating it, a similar vehicle was later presented to him by some of his spiritual sons on his 50th birthday.

“Last year, myself, my covenant brother, and two pastors in this nation bought a certain car for Bishop David Oyedepo,” he said.

“I wasn’t even there when they presented it because the Bible says you will reap when you sow, not necessarily where you sow. Do you know that on January 1st, my 50th birthday, some sons just came together and bought me the same car without me arranging it? I was surprised.”

His remarks were intended to encourage his congregation to embrace the principle of giving, urging them not to delay in practicing acts of faith. “Wake up,” he urged.

“Don’t wait till you’re 80 before you wake up. Wake up now.”

Nigerians are growing increasingly skeptical of the validity of major spiritual leaders' messages, especially regarding gifting. Image: FB/Biodun Fatoyinbo

Source: Facebook

Distrust among Nigerian youths towards prosperity preachers

While Fatoyinbo’s testimony was met with excitement by some members of his church, it reignited concerns about the culture of wealth and prosperity teachings in Nigerian Pentecostal circles.

Over the years, many pastors have been accused of using spiritual influence to amass wealth, often at the expense of their congregants.

A growing number of Nigerian youths have become increasingly skeptical of religious leaders who emphasize giving to the church or to senior ministers as a guaranteed path to financial breakthrough.

Many argue that these teachings create an unhealthy cycle where congregants feel pressured to donate even when struggling financially, while pastors enjoy opulent lifestyles.

Social media reactions to Fatoyinbo’s testimony reflected this sentiment, with many questioning why members are often encouraged to give sacrificially while only a select few seem to reap visible rewards.

Some users pointed out the irony of churchgoers struggling to make ends meet while their pastors acquire luxury cars and private jets.

Preacher calls out Pastor Adeboye for "lying"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Sunday Adelaja, founder of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for all Nations, Kyiv, Ukraine, had again criticised Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye for telling his congregants not to limit their tithing to 10%.

Pastor Adelaja, who had years ago called out Pastor Adeboye for his tithe-for-heaven sermon, slammed him for using another unbiblical lie to cover up his recent sermon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng