Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye's recent apology over his old tithe-for-heaven sermon has continued to spark reactions online

Days after commenting on Pastor Adeboye's viral apology, Pastor Sunday Adelaja has picked holes in his assertion that one can give a tithe of more than 10 percent

Pastor Adelaja, founder of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for all Nations, Kyiv, Ukraine, wondered where such a statement is in the Bible

Pastor Sunday Adelaja, founder of the Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for all Nations, Kyiv, Ukraine, has again criticised Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye for telling his congregants not to limit their tithing to 10 percent.

Pastor Adelaja, who had years ago called out Pastor Adeboye for his tithe-for-heaven sermon, slammed Pastor Adeboye for using another unbiblical lie to cover up his recent lie.

Pastor Adelaja accused Pastor Adeboye of telling an unbiblical lie. Photo Credit: Sunday Adelaja, X/@PastorEAAdeboye

Source: Facebook

Pastor Adelaja wrote on Facebook:

"Apologize for one lie then use another unbiblical lie to cover it up. Where in the Bible is 30,40%?"

Recall that in the concluding part of the viral tithe apology video, Pastor Adeboye expressly said:

"It is wrong to limit you to 10%. At a time when some of you should be 20%, 30%, 40%. 10% should be for beginners. Giving should be violent."

Pastor Adelaja's criticism of the Redeemed Christian Church of God's general overseer stirred reactions online.

Reactions trail Pastor Sunday Adelaja's comment

Joseph Oyewole said:

"It's even better for Pastor Adeboye never to apologize rather than destroying the work of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary. He has belittle the gospel of the kingdom to money 💰 making. Shameful."

Elisha F Mokena said:

"God is interested in your Heart not in TITHE Plssssss, DSA allow Daddy GO to breath.

"He is talking in view of Personal relationship with God that every believer can do more than d 10% & it's a Choice."

Uzoma Chilaka said:

"I'm utterly disappointed! Tithe is 1/10 or tenth! Anything other than this is not tithe."

Moses Ishola Aminu said:

"Sunday Adelaja ,,,, Please let leave this man of God alone,,Ahhh "KILODE "You too sir with due respect you have loads of skeletons in your cupboard,Ahhh.

"I know this is were you are going always looking for this opportunity to come,and what have you gained,?.I was in Jerusalem few years ago the Lord told me as an Ex-muslim ,many il end up in hell 🔥 fire for rejoicing finding fault in someone and forgot they have loads of mistakes and fault, too."

David Ameye said:

"Should a man of God make such a statement to a fellow man of God? Enemies of the Church and our Lord are the people who talk this way, you are giving the unbelievers opportunity to mock the Church (God) whom you claim to love. This is so bad, I never expected this kind of statement from you. Please repent and ask God for forgiveness."

Man lists other "lies" of Pastor Adeboye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had listed other "lies" Pastor Adeboye told in the past.

Reacting to Pastor Adeboye's apology, a Nigerian man, KAA, has said the cleric needs to apologise for other things he said in the past.

In a lengthy Facebook post, KAA said Pastor Adeboye should apologise for saying he drank tea with God and claiming he switched off winter in Colorado and switched it on after he left.

Source: Legit.ng