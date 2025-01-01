Two security guards, Segun Sodiya and Segun Abatan, were arrested for allegedly setting 44-year-old Basiru Aliu on fire, mistaking him for a thief

Aliu was helping his employer move belongings when the attack occurred in Agura Sabo, Sagamu, with the suspects accusing him of attempting to steal

The Ogun State Police arrested the suspects and urged the public to report suspicious activities to the police, rather than resorting to violence

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two security guards in connection with the brutal assault and attempted murder of a 44-year-old man, Basiru Aliu, who was allegedly set on fire by the suspects in the Agura Sabo area of Sagamu.

The incident, which occurred early on Monday morning, was reported by the victim’s employer, Fatai Ifekoya, and has since garnered widespread attention.

According to the police, the security guards, identified as Segun Sodiya and Segun Abatan, mistakenly accused Aliu of attempting to steal his employer’s belongings as he was in the process of moving them to a new location.

Police commence full investigation

Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police, Omolola Odutola, shared details of the tragic event in a statement to the press on Wednesday.

She explained that Aliu had been assisting his employer in relocating from a former residence to a new site in the Ijokun area when the attack occurred around 7 a.m.

Odutola stated that, while carrying out his duties, Aliu was confronted by the two security guards, who had been employed by one of the local residents, Kingsley Nwabueze. The guards, who allegedly mistook Aliu for a thief, proceeded to pour a flammable substance on him and set him alight.

"Aliu was reportedly helping his employer move belongings when he was violently attacked by Sodiya and Abatan," Odutola confirmed.

"The duo believed he was attempting to steal the items he was transporting and, as a result, set him on fire."

Suspects to be charged with attempted murder

The police spokesperson further disclosed that the suspects had been apprehended and would face charges of attempted murder.

She urged the public to avoid taking matters into their own hands, urging that suspicions should be reported to the police rather than resorting to violent actions.

“This tragic incident serves as a reminder that such actions are not only unlawful but also dangerously misguided,” Odutola added.

“The suspects will face the full force of the law, and we encourage residents to remain vigilant and engage with authorities appropriately.”

