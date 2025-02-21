The Ogun state police command has said that some herders have been accused of setting fire to a vast cassava farm in the Adao Village in Alabata, Abeokuta

CSP Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson of the police command in the state, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, February 21

Odutola noted that the police have commenced an investigation on the matter and urged the public to remain calm that justice will be served

Ogun farmer reported herders' attack

According to Odutola, one Ogunbayo Adewale of Raka Village had reported the case to the police on February 20, 2025. He said Adewale made the report after he visited his 35-acre cassava farmland on February 19, 2025. The incident happened at about 16:40 when he discovered that his farmland had been set ablaze.

Also, the police added that some herds of cattle were observed grazing on the farm and many cassava plants had already been uprooted.

The complainant said that he sighted the herder when he commanded the cattle to flee and he managed to arrest one of the cows, which he brought to the police station as evidence.

She stated that the Divisional Police Officer of FUNAAB Harmony immediately swiped into action and deployed grassroots policing strategies to calm the tensions and stop possible tribal clashes.

Police commenced probe of alleged herder's attack

According to Odutola, the police commenced a preliminary investigation with immediate effect, which led to the owner of the seized cow being identified while the complainant has also estimated the damages on his farmland to be N27.3 million.

She explained that the case had been transferred to the section for further inquiries and necessary legal action. He maintained that the move was to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation of the matter.

The police also assured the public that justice would be served and urged all parties and the public to maintain calm while the investigation is ongoing on the arson case.

She disclosed that the command remained committed to maintaining law and order in the state. It prevented inter-group conflicts and protected all the citizens' rights.

