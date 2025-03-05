Oba Hameed Adekunle Oyelude of Kuta has congratulated former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 88th birthday

Kuta, Osun state - The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Dr. Hameed Adekunle Oyelude, has extended his congratulations to former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 88th birthday, describing him as a “rare breed” and a key figure in the country’s development.

In a personally signed statement sent to Legit.ng, Oba Oyelude highlighted Obasanjo’s contributions to Nigeria’s progress, particularly under his administration, which he credited with fostering economic growth and increasing the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"Today, I want to congratulate former President Olusegun Aremu Okikiola Obasanjo, who turns 88," the monarch said.

"A quintessential persona who has made enormous contributions to Nigeria's development and whose life for the past six decades is woven deeply into the fabric of Nigeria's history."

Olowu: Obasanjo is a key player in Nigeria’s political evolution

Olowu noted that Obasanjo has played crucial roles at pivotal moments in Nigeria’s political history.

His interventions in national affairs have made him one of the most sought-after African leaders, long after leaving office, the monarch added.

He also recalled that as a military head of state, Obasanjo assumed leadership following the assassination of General Murtala Mohammed in 1976.

Olowu also mentioned how OBJ as he's fondly called subsequently oversaw the country’s transition to civilian rule, handing over power to a democratically elected government in 1979—a rare feat in Africa at the time.

Obasanjo at 88: A legacy of influence

Olowu said despite Obasanjo's age, he remains active in national and international affairs.

Affectionately called “Baba” by his admirers, he continues to be a prominent figure in governance, diplomacy, and leadership discussions across the continent, the monarch added in the statement.

Oba Oyelude CON concluded:

"On behalf of the Olowu Kuta in council, I extend heartfelt congratulations to this great patriot. Happy 88th birthday, President Obasanjo!

Obasanjo at 88: Atiku, Jonathan others attend dinner party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo was recently celebrated by top acquaintances, family and friends to mark his 88th birthday.

Videos from the lush occasion saw political titans and high-profile allies co to celebrate the elder statesman’s birthday in style. The VIP event took place at the Delborough Hotel on Victoria Island in Lagos.

Among the dignitaries present were his long-time political friend, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and his wife, Patience; ex-Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma; and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Also in attendance was former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who was accompanied by his wife, Toyin Saraki, and Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

