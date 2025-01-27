Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasized the need to preserve African heritage, including the Yoruba Ifa divination system, which he regards as vital despite being a Christian

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasized the significance of preserving African cultural heritage, revealing his deep respect for the Yoruba Ifa divination system despite being a Christian.

Speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during a 50th birthday celebration for renowned female talking drummer Olamuyiwa Aralola, popularly known as Ara, Obasanjo declared,

“I am a Christian; I attended two churches today. That does not mean I should forget my culture. Whoever says Ifa is nothing, I will say that person is a big fool.”

Legit.ng notes that Ifa, a divination system integral to Yoruba culture, is revered as the deity of wisdom and intellectual development.

Obasanjo noted its importance, adding:

“Before Christianity and Islam, we had Ifa Orunmila, meaning ‘Olorun lo mo eni to ma la’—it is Heaven that knows who will be saved.”

Obasanjo's call to preserve Yoruba culture

The event, held at the Green Legacy Hotel and Resort within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), served as a platform for the former president to advocate for the preservation of African cultural identity.

“For whatever reason, we must preserve our culture,” Obasanjo said.

As reported by Daily Trust, he commended Ara’s efforts, describing her as a cultural ambassador.

“Ara is a woman of culture. She has lifted our culture and broken the taboo of what was formerly believed to be exclusive to the male gender. She is building young ones to preserve her legacy.”

He further highlighted the need to guard Yoruba traditions, stating,

“Our language, food, and dress are authentic and must not be relegated to the background. Yoruba is not vernacular.”

Obasanjo praised Ara’s achievements in mastering the talking drum traditionally reserved for men, Vanguard reported.

“When I was growing up, there were two things you couldn’t imagine a woman doing: climbing a palm tree and playing the talking drum. Ara has broken the taboo and excelled. The lesson here is, whatever you do, do it well,” he said.

He also drew parallels with changing societal attitudes, noting how football, once discouraged by parents, is now celebrated.

“Parents used to forbid their sons from playing football, but today, they beg for opportunities. If you are a dancer, dance well. If you are a footballer, play well. Excellence will always be recognized,” Obasanjo remarked.

Ara calls on parents to instill cultural values in children

Ara, who began playing the talking drum at the age of 10 in her father’s palace in Ondo, expressed gratitude for Obasanjo’s recognition. She encouraged parents to instil cultural values in their children.

“I am honored by this gesture. Our culture is our identity, and we must do everything possible to preserve it,” Ara said.

The event underscored the importance of cultural preservation and the legacy of excellence, themes championed by both Obasanjo and Ara.

