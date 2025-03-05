Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering the metro.

Makurdi, Benue state - A widow and her newly-born quadruplets have died in Ushongo local government area (LGA) of Benue state.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Wednesday, March 5, the five souls were lost due to an alleged lack of medical care.

The mother and her babies lost their lives on Tuesday, March 4, during childbirth at St. Francis Primary Healthcare Centre, Ikyor, Ushongo LGA.

She was said to have become weak and restless after giving birth, leading to her death with the babies dying one after another.

How Benue woman died during childbirth

Meanwhile, Isaac Gbilin, the officer in charge of St. Francis Primary Healthcare Centre, explained that the woman went into labour at about 4 am and was rushed to the facility in a wheelbarrow where she delivered two babies while on her way and another two at the facility.

He stated that the woman who allegedly never attended antenatal also had a challenge of shortage of blood while her seven-month-old babies were premature.

Gbilin explained:

“She said she did not attend antenatal because there was nobody to help her and when I tested her I discovered she had a haemorrhage of blood. And we had already prepared to take care of that when she died."

Legit.ng reports that in Nigeria, many women die during childbirth due to a lack of access to adequate healthcare, unsafe abortions, and other complications.

Most Nigerians live in areas without well-equipped medical centres or have to pay upfront for treatment. During pregnancy, women skip prenatal check-ups, choose traditional healers and often don’t resort to seeking professional medical help until it is too late.

Read more Benue news:

Movie producer Sharon Okpamen dies during childbirth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning once again following the death of a young movie producer, Sharon Okpamen.

In a post shared by her colleague on Instagram, Stanley Ontop said that Okpamen died during childbirth.

According to him, the filmmaker was from the Edo entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng