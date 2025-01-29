Trump’s administration is executing a mass deportation of over 1.4 million noncitizens which has sparked diplomatic tensions worldwide

Colombia has strongly opposed the removals, accusing the U.S. of reckless deportation policies and failing to ensure proper legal review

Human rights groups warn that the deportation wave may separate families, devastate communities, and violate asylum protections

The United States has begun a large-scale deportation operation affecting over 1.4 million noncitizens, as the Trump administration moves forward with its immigration crackdown.

The deportations, targeting individuals with final removal orders, span more than 150 countries, making this one of the most extensive removal efforts in U.S. history.

According to data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 1,445,549 individuals are currently on the non-detained docket with final orders of removal.

Many have lived in the U.S. for years but have exhausted legal avenues to stay. The affected individuals come from regions across Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Europe, with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador among the most impacted.

ICE has emphasized that it is working to remove individuals in a timely manner, though challenges remain. Some deportations are delayed due to lack of travel documents or foreign government resistance. While the U.S. expects countries to accept their nationals, some governments have been slow or unwilling to cooperate.

Below is a list of all countries affected and number of illegals being prepped for repatriation.

