The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted six senior police officers to the position of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs)

The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, also announced the appointed of two Police Commissioners for Oyo and Enugu states

Eight Chief Superintendents of Police were also promoted to the next rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police

FCT, Abuja - The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of six Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) and two Commissioner of Police for Oyo and Enugu states.

CP Ademola Johnson was appointed as the new Police commissioner for Oyo State.

Police Commission announces appointments of six Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) and two Commissioners of Police. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Ademola was a principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police before this recent promotion.

CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa was appointed Police commissioner for Enugu State to take over from newly promoted AIG Kanayo Uzuegbu.

As reported by Channels Television, CP Giwa was former DCP Operations Kaduna and Imo State Commands

The commission’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The new DIGs

Sadiq Abubakar, Commandant Police Academy, Wudil, Kano;

Benjamin Okolo, former AIG, Zone 16, Yenagoa and presently AIG Department of Information Communication Technology, Force Headquarters Abuja; and

Williams Adebowale, Commandant, Police Staff College Jos.

Bzigu Bali, AIG FCID, Annex Enugu;

Idegwu Ukuoma, AIG Zone 14, Katsina

Adebola Hamzat, AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa and former Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of eight Chief Superintendents of Police to the next rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police. They are Abdullahi Kamba Usman; Sani Abdu; Ifeanyi Owo; Vincent Orole; Elisha Atikinkpan and Margaret Okonkwo. Others are Alhasan Aliyu Guga and Imo Owinizi Ezekiel.

“The newly promoted senior Police Officers were subjected to Written examinations and interactive oral interview.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC) promoted 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

Among the newly promoted DCPs are key officers such as Godspower Origho (Area Commander, Kabba, Kogi State), Abubakar Ibrahim (Coordinator, BPU, Sokoto State Command) among others.

The PSC also promoted 52 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) among others.

Police Commission also appointed 8 Assistant Commissioners of Police. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

This news media also reported that some officers in the Nigeria Police Force were on Thursday, October 12, 2023 promoted to higher rank

The PSC approved the promotion of the 5,718 senior police officers comprising both general duty and specialist cadres of the Force.

The Commission also approved the promotion of twelve police CPs to the next rank of AIGs, 19 DCPs to the substantive rank of Commissioners amongst several others.

Police promotes 181 senior officers to ASP II

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Police Service Commission promoted 181 police officers in Kano state to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP II).

In reaction, the state commissioner of police, Salman Garba, decorated the newly promoted officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to fight crime.

Legit.ng reports that the officers' elevations were part of the promotions announced by the Police Service Commission on July 29, 2024.

