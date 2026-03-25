An engineering graduate has revealed that he actually made history in his bloodline as the first to graduate as an engineer and with a first-class honours degree

The young man said he did it at 21, adding that he was also the best graduating student at the department and faculty levels

Social media users joined the Nigerian youth in celebrating his impressive academic achievements with heartwarming messages

Silas Osunba, a Nigerian youth, has disclosed on X (formerly Twitter) that he graduated with a first-class honours degree in engineering from the university.

While he was silent on the actual university, the young man said his academic feat was a first in his entire bloodline.

A man says he graduated from the university at 21. Photo Credit: @thaguymaxx

Source: Twitter

First class engineering graduate shares achievements

Silas bragged about his academic achievements while replying to a netizen on X who said he was the first graduate his bloodline produced.

In his tweet on March 25, Silas also revealed that he is a two-time best graduating student, as he was recognised as the best in his department and also at the faculty level. He tweeted:

"First in my bloodline to graduate as an engineer and to earn a First Class Honors from University.

"I was also a two-time Best Graduating Student (Faculty and Department), btw.

"All of this at 21!"

Social media users joined the young man in celebrating his academic wins. Silas also disclosed that he is a data scientist and a machine learning engineer.

A man celebrates becoming an engineering graduate at 21. Photo Credit: @thaguymaxx

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Netizens celebrate university graduate at 21

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the university graduate's tweet below:

@tosyn_10 said:

"Go Silas!!

"I'm happy for you."

@fentontechs said:

"Congrats bro... Which uni is that?"

@Hardigun4real said:

"I am jealous.

"Congratulations my brother.

"Thanks for all you do It was well deserved."

@flinch1000 said:

"I graduated a 5-year course at 21 too so chill out brother you'll soon be 30."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan law student had broken a family record as she graduated with a first-class honours degree.

OAU student breaks bloodline record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University had shattered a record in his bloodline after he graduated with a first-class honours degree.

Taking to his X account on March 23, 2026, Tosin mentioned some major achievements, one of which was breaking a record that had not been achieved in his family for a long time. According to him, the record he broke was that he is now the first person in his whole family to enter university and graduate from it.

The young man stated this to the amusement of many on social media. Adding to his achievements, he mentioned that he also graduated with first-class honours. In a follow-up comment, he disclosed that he graduated from a well-recognised department, Mechanical Engineering, along with a BSc. Many social media users congratulated the young man on his academic achievement.

Source: Legit.ng