Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi has been appointed as the new Accountant General of the Federation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved Ogunjimi's appointment as the new AGF on Tuesday, March 3, 2025

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy, made the announcement in an official statement

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

57-year-old Ogunjimi’s appointment takes effect from Friday, March 7, 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin will retire.

Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi will take over from Oluwatoyin Madehin. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Tinubu approved Ogunjimi’s appointment after a rigorous selection process on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Legit.ng recalls that Ogunjimi was first appointed in a acting capacity in December, 2024.

Tinubu's appointment of Ogunjimi last year followed the pre-retirement leave of Madein

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy, made this known in a statement issued on March 4, 2025.

"A selection committee later chose him through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service. The committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews.

"The selection process underscores President Tinubu's commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions."

President Tinubu charged Ogunjimi to discharge his duties with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to Nigeria's service.

According to the statement shared on X by Olusegun Dada, special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, @DOlusegun, the new AGF graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy.

Ogunjimi bagged his Master's in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government revoked Ogunjimi's appointment as Acting Accountant General of the Federation.

Ogunjimi's appointment sparked debate, with allegations questioning his qualifications, but Madein will now serve as AGF until March 2025.

The Office of the Head of Service directed Madein to continue in office, with the decision confirmed by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press for the AGF's office.

Tinubu urged to extend accountant general's tenure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Madein got the support of a northern group to continue as the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

The Arewa Civil Rights and Professionals Network (ACRPN) urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to extend Madein's tenure.

The group said the extension is needed to ensure continuity, stability, and professionalism in the management of the nation's finances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng