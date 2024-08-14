The Police Service Commission has promoted 181 police officers in Kano state to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP II)

In reaction, the state commissioner of police, Salman Garba, decorated the newly promoted officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to fight crime

Legit.ng reports that the officers' elevations were part of the promotions announced by the Police Service Commission on July 29, 2024

The Kano state commissioner of police, Salman Garba, has decorated 181 newly promoted officers and called on them to redouble their efforts in fighting crimes in the state.

181 police officers in Kano were promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP II). Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Kano CP reacts as PSC promotes 181 officers to ASP 11

This was made known in a statement issued by the state police command’s public relations officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna, to newsmen on Wednesday, August 14.

“On August 13, 2024, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command, CP Salman Dogo Garba, decorated 181 newly promoted Senior Police Officers,” Haruna said.

CP thanks IGP, Police Service Commission

As reported by The Punch, these newly promoted officers, previously holding the rank of Inspectors, have now advanced to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP II) as part of the recent promotions announced by the Police Service Commission (PSC) on July 29, 2024.

In his remarks, CP Garba congratulated the newly promoted officers and their families.

He emphasised the key role of “commitment, professionalism, and clean records” in achieving promotions, National Daily Newspaper reported.

The CP who is elated by the development, also expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Police Service Commission, and the Force management team.

During a separate lecture with Supervising Police Officers, CP Garba acknowledged their efforts amidst recent security challenges.

He emphasized the need for them to work even harder to ensure the safety and security of lives and property in Kano State.

Promoted officers give assurance

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, ASP Jacob Yadume, assured the command of their commitment to discharging duties professionally and in compliance with the rule of law.

