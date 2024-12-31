Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein has gotten the support of a northern group to continue as the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF)

The Arewa Civil Rights and Professionals Network (ACRPN) urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to extend Madein's tenure

The group said the extension is needed to ensure continuity, stability, and professionalism in the management of the nation's finances

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to extend the tenure of Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) amid the alleged Yorubanisaton agenda.

The Arewa Civil Rights and Professionals Network (ACRPN) said Madein has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in her role.

Madein, who is the first female Accountant General of the Federation is due to retire from the civil service in March, 2025.

The northern group said Tinubu should extend Madein’s tenure to ensure continuity, stability, and professionalism in the management of the nation's finances.

The President of the group, Barrister Aminu Kabir, made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 31.

Kabir noted that the AGF's accomplishments in overseeing the country's treasury have been outstanding and her leadership has established a solid basis for fiscal restraint that is unmatched.

The group appeals to President Tinubu to recognise the importance of women's competence in national development.

"Dr. Madein, who is due to retire from the civil service in March, has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in her role as Accountant General. Her retirement would create a vacuum that would be difficult to fill, given her wealth of experience and knowledge of the nation's financial systems."

He added that:

"Her accomplishments in overseeing the country's treasury were outstanding, and her leadership established a solid basis for fiscal restraint that is unmatched. We believe that extending Dr. Madein's tenure would be in the best interest of the nation, as it would ensure a seamless transition and maintain the stability of the nation's finances.

Tinubu appoints acting Accountant General

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu announced the appointment of Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the acting AGF.

Tinubu's appointment of Ogunjimi followed the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent, Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein.

According to a statement from the presidency, the appointment of Ogunjimi would take effect immediately.

