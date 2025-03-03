Nigeria has been named as the contract country member of the FCI (Fédération Cynologique Internationale)

The international organisation is a globally renowned body for the regulation of pedigree dogs, dog owners and breeders

The accreditation came through a partnership agreement with its Nigeria counterpart, the Canine Owners and Breeders Association (COBA)

FCT, Abuja - The globally renowned body for the regulation of pedigree dogs, FCI (Fédération Cynologique Internationale) has officially announced Nigeria as its contract member country.

The announcement came on Thursday, 27 February 2025 in a communication posted on the website of the FCI, highlighting Nigeria as a contract partner country.

Nigeria has joined (Fédération Cynologique Internationale) Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Now Nigeria becomes FCT member

According to the post on www.fci.be, the accreditation came through a partnership agreement with its Nigeria counterpart, the Canine Owners and Breeders Association (COBA).

COBA was founded in 2019 and registered as a Non-profit organization with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria (CAC) and serves as an umbrella body for kennel clubs in Nigeria.*

“This remarkable achievement marks a momentous period in the lives of our dogs, dog owners and breeders, as it positions Nigeria as the second contract partner to the FCI in West Africa,” the FCI said.

What is FCI?

The FCI is the world’s most prominent international canine organization, with 99 member countries and contract partners (one member per country), each issuing their own pedigrees for all breeds.

“This development is great news for dog breeders and enthusiasts in Nigeria. It is a development that warms the heart for everyone at the Canine Owners and Breeders Association because of the immense benefits the certification would enact in Nigeria,” the Secretary-General of COBA, Omoniyi Ewete said.

Following the visit of Mr. Augusto Benedict Santos III, President of the Asia, Africa and Oceania section of the FCI in late 2024, Nigeria successfully completed its contract partnership inspection visit. Mr. Santos’s visit marked a significant historical milestone for Nigeria being the second country he visited in sub Saharan Africa.

How many countries have joined FCI?

Nigeria has officially becomes FCI contract member country Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

FCI affiliates and partners are spread across several continents across the world namely: Europe, The Americas & Caribbean; Asia, African and Oceania (A20), while member countries in Africa include Egypt, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia, and, just recently, Nigeria.

As an international dog organization, the FCI prioritizes the promotion of purebred dogs across the world. Its primary goals include standardizing dog breeds; promoting dog shows and competitions; canine welfare, as well as cooperation and collaborations with member National Kennel Clubs, among others.

Tinubu addressed Airtel delegates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has explained that his administration is not ashamed to copy what works in other climes and expressed readiness to learn.

The president commented while hosting a delegation from Airtel led by its chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, February 27.

President Tinubu also promised to review the regulatory framework and operations of the telecom sector and ensure that it reflects the global best practices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng