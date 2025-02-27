The Federal Civil Service (FCS) has announced the commencement of its logo redesign competition

The FCS said the logo redesign is open to all creative Nigerians both within and outside the country

According to the notice, financial rewards and certificates of recognition will be given to the top 3 entries

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service is inviting qualified and creative Nigerians to apply for its logo redesign competition.

The opportunity which is open to all Nigerians both within and outside the country is a huge one for young creatives to be part of history.

Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, made this known via his X handle @BashirAhmaad on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The former presidential aide urged Nigerians to share the post for others to participate in the logo redesign competition.

According to the notice, submission of entries will close on or before midnight of Friday, 28th February 2025.

The entries must reflect value, versatility, professionalism, accountability, originality, and efficiency to qualify for financial reward.

The notice disclosed that financial rewards and certificates of recognition will be given to the top 3 entries.

“FEDERAL CIVIL SERVICE LOGO REDESIGN COMPETITION

"Be part of history! Design the new logo for the Federal Civil Service."

"Open to all Nigerian citizens (within and outside Nigeria)

"Design must reflect: Value, Versatility, Professionalism, Accountability, Originality, and Efficiency

"All entries should be submitted on or before midnight of Friday, 28th February 2025

"Financial rewards and certificates of recognition for top 3 entries."

Interested and qualified Nigerians are advised to visit http://ohcsf.gov.ng for more details.

