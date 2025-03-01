NAHCON has announced the application process for the 2025 Hajj Medical Team, set to open from March 8 to March 14, 2025

The initiative aims to recruit doctors, nurses, and pharmacists to provide healthcare support for Nigerian pilgrims during the Hajj pilgrimage

Interested professionals can apply via NAHCON’s official website as part of broader efforts to enhance medical care during the sacred journey

The holy month of Ramadan has officially begun today, March 1, marking a period of spiritual reflection and devotion for Muslims worldwide. With the commencement of Ramadan, preparations for the annual Hajj pilgrimage are gaining momentum.

In light of this, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the commencement of applications for the 2025 Hajj Medical Team, offering healthcare professionals the opportunity to serve pilgrims during the sacred journey.

The application invite is publicised as the year's Hajj season draws near.

NAHCON to open portal for appication

According to NAHCON, applications for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare specialists will open on March 8, 2025.

The online portal will be accessible from midnight on the launch date and will remain open until March 14, 2025, at 11:59 PM. Interested medical personnel are encouraged to apply within this timeframe.

The selection of a competent medical team is a critical aspect of Hajj preparations, as thousands of Nigerian pilgrims require medical attention during the pilgrimage.

With the physically demanding nature of the journey, ensuring access to quality healthcare services is a top priority for the commission.

NAHCON aims to assemble a highly skilled team of professionals who will provide medical support and emergency care to pilgrims throughout the duration of Hajj.

Prospective applicants must meet specific criteria, which will be outlined in the official application guidelines available on the NAHCON website.

The selection process is expected to be competitive, given the importance of the medical mission in ensuring the health and safety of pilgrims.

