Four banks have been authorized by Nigeria's National Hajj Commission to administer and assist the Hajj Savings Scheme.

In addition to Ja’iz Bank, three new Islamic banks; Taj Bank, Alternative Bank, and Lotus Bank, have officially joined the intiative

The Hajj Savings Scheme enters a new era with its expansion, guaranteeing a stronger financial framework to ease pilgrimage planning

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has approved four banks to support and implement the Hajj Savings Scheme.

An official in the Information and Publications Division of NAHCON, Abdulbasit Abba, announced the development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Abba stated, “A significant milestone for the Hajj Savings Scheme, three new Islamic banks—Taj Bank, Alternative Bank, and Lotus Bank—have officially joined the initiative to support Nigerian pilgrims.

“These banks will operate alongside Ja’iz Bank, bringing the total number of participating financial institutions to four.

“The official signing and acknowledgment of the appointment letters took place at Hajj House in Abuja, where representatives from the three new banks received their official letters from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

the Commissioner for Policy, Personnel, Management, and Finance, Prince Abdullazak Aliu, presented the letters on behalf of the Chairman/CEO, Prof. Abdullahi Usman.

It added that the expansion marks a new era for the Hajj Savings Scheme, ensuring a more robust financial structure to facilitate pilgrimage arrangements for Nigerian Muslims.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Air Peace Limited, Fly-Nas, Max Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited have been authorized by the presidency to serve as official airlines for pilgrims doing the Hajj in 2025.

Abdullahi Saleh Usman, the chairman of Nigeria's National Hajj Commission, revealed this according to a BusinessDay report.

According to him, these carriers were chosen from among the 11 businesses that applied to transport Muslim pilgrims from Nigeria via air. According to a statement from Usman, a 32-member panel that was established by the NAHCON Chairman on November 26, 2024, screened and shortlisted the airlines.

State Pilgrims' Welfare Board representatives, three members of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and one each from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) comprised the Aviation Screening Committee.

Likewise, one representative was selected from each of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

Tinubu's government scraps hajj subsidy

Legit.ng reported that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that the federal government will not subsidise pilgrims' fares in the upcoming 2025 Hajj.

This decision, confirmed in a statement by NAHCON’s spokesperson, Fatima Sanda Usara, has raised concerns about the increased cost for prospective pilgrims due to the absence of a concessionary exchange rate.

Legit.ng recalls that for years, the government offered pilgrims a subsidized dollar rate through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

