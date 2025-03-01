Ramadan 2025 is taking a different shape in the northern part of Nigeria as no less than three governors have announced the shutting down of schools in their states

According to the governors, the purpose of the one-month-long holiday was to ensure that the pupils, teachers and other stakeholders participate in the Ramadan fully

Ramadan is a fasting month for Muslims across the world, and the northern governors are declaring the holiday in commemoration of the period

Bauchi - No less than three governors in the northern states have ordered schools, private and public, in their states to shut down and proceed on holiday for the whole of March, which was the same month for Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month.

According to the governors, the holiday is for the students, teachers and other stakeholders in the states to have a smooth observation of the holy month, which began on Saturday, March 1.

Below is the list of the state:

Nasir Idris of Kebbi State

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, who is also a retired teacher, has scheduled the state's 2024/2025 academic calendar to fit into the month of Ramadan as the revised edition showed that the second term would be concluded on February 28 and the Ramadan holiday commences on March 1, 2025.

Tribune reported that the governor's chief press secretary, Ahmed Idri, explained that the government approved the holiday to give an opportunity for the Muslims in the state's educational sector to fully participate in the Ramadan fasting, prayers and other religious activities during the holy month.

According to the governor's aide, all the schools in the state are expected to resume for third term on April 7, 2025.

Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina

The case was the same in Katsina state as Governor Radda has ordered all schools in the state to shut down for the holy month of Ramadan.

Aminu Usman, the commander general of the Hisbah Board, in a statement ordered the private schools in the state to shut down for the month of Ramadan, warning them against failure to comply.

The statement maintained that the order was in line with the state government's directive that all private schools in the state are required to close for the Ramadan period so that the pupils can fully observe the holy month. According to the state, the directive excluded extra lessons.

Bala Mohammed of Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi State announced a five-week closure of all nursery, primary, and secondary schools to observe the Ramadan fasting period, a decision that has drawn criticism from private school owners, particularly those affiliated with Christian faith-based institutions.

According to the directive, schools will shut down from February 26, 2025, and resume on April 5, following the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The move, part of the state’s academic calendar for the 2024/2025 session, has sparked debates over its impact on students’ education and religious inclusivity.

Yoruba Imams and Alfas speak on Ramadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, Edo and Delta has mentioned when the Ramadan fasting will commence in 2025.

According to a statement from the office of the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, tarawih prayer will be observed on Friday, February 28, while Ramadan fasting will commence on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

The statement maintained that the announcement has been its practice for decades, and it was done after a series of meetings with the League of Imams and Alfas' leadership and professionals.

