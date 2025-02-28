Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has denied allegations of illegally selling land belonging to Bluestone Garden City Limited

The cleric through his lawyers clarified that the dispute is between Arch-View Investments Limited and Bluestone, not him as an individual

The pastor's legal team which released the details of the issue, including a mediation effort by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, warned against defamatory statements, urging that any disputes be resolved through legal channels

Ogun state - Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has dismissed allegations that he illegally sold land belonging to Bluestone Garden City Limited, calling the claims "baseless, malicious, and misleading."

The revered Nigerian cleric responded via a statement released by his legal representatives on Friday, February 28.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has addressed the allegations in a land dispute involving Bluestone Garden City Limited.

Legit.ng gather that the allegations stemmed from a petition filed by Arch-View Investments Limited with the Ogun State House of Assembly, accusing Pastor Ashimolowo of unauthorised land sales.

However, in the statement released on Friday, the pastor’s legal team clarified that the dispute is between Arch-View and Bluestone Garden City Limited, not Ashimolowo as an individual.

How the land disputes originated

According to the legal team, the transaction in question was governed by an agreement signed on August 1, 2022, between Bluestone Garden City Limited and Arch-View Investments Limited.

The contract stipulated a two-year payment period, which was set to be completed by April 2024. However, Arch-View allegedly defaulted on payments despite multiple extensions and moratoriums granted by Bluestone.

The legat team said its client has been accommodating, even granting Arch-View an additional four-month grace period.

"Arch-View Investment Limited totally disregarded the payment arrangement, and the last payment received was in June, 2024," the statement said.

"While our Client holds further that she had at all time material, showed good faith and understanding in ensuring full consummation of the contract, and also kept to the spirit of the contract, Arch-View Investment Limited did not show sufficient respect and commitment in her financial obligations as agreed to by parties and till date only a fraction sum which is less than 36% of the Sale price was made," the statement added.

Bluestone’s legal team further claimed that Arch-View continued to engage in other land transactions where they made outright payments, but failed to honour their obligations in this particular deal.

Former President Obasanjo intervened

In an effort to resolve the dispute, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo intervened to mediate between the parties. During mediation, settlement options listed below were proposed:

The 35 Acres at the Folakan Area (Parcel A) be released by Bluestone at the earlier rate which parties negotiated, while both parties should renegotiate and agree to current price for Papa lanto Area;

Access to the 35 Acres will be allowed upon formal Agreement of parties on the above terms; or

Bluestone refunds monies paid in respect of the Papa Area (Parcel B);

The said refund shall be in-tandem with the mode of payment by installment made by your Company

Arch-View, however, reportedly rejected these proposals and instead filed a criminal complaint against Ashimolowo with the Ogun State Police Command. The police, however, determined that the issue was a civil dispute rather than a criminal matter, according to the statememt.

House of Assembly petition raises concerns

Following failed mediation attempts, Arch-View reportedly escalated the matter to the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Ashimolowo’s legal team argued that this move suggests an ulterior motive, stating that if Arch-View was genuinely seeking resolution, it would have pursued legal recourse through the courts rather than attempting to use the legislative body as leverage.

"​It is therefore to the dismay and shocking disbelief of our Clients, the damaging and defamatory Petition made to the Ogun State House of Assembly, and the wide publications made by some media outfits without prior confirmation of the true facts and thereby maligning our Clients before the general public," the statement further read.

Ashimolowo warns against defamation

Pastor Ashimolowo has warned against defamation as he responded to the land dispute allegations. Photo credit: Amaka Oforbuike

Ashimolowo’s legal representatives issued a stern warning to media outlets and individuals disseminating what they described as defamatory content.

"Any further attempt to tarnish Pastor Ashimolowo's reputation will be met with swift legal action. Pastor Ashimolowo's image has been seriously misrepresented, and the spread of such misinformation has resulted in significant harm to his character. The public is being misled, and it is imperative that the media refrain from further defamatory statements or publications that are unfounded and unsupported by factual evidence," the statement concluded.

The legal team reiterated that any contractual disputes should be handled through the appropriate legal channels rather than politicisation.

