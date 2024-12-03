Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, through the Christ Compassion to the Rural World (CCRW), has provided life-saving medical assistance to over 711 Nigerians who cannot afford treatment

The medical outreach programme, held in Ibadan, Oyo State, offered various expensive procedures, including surgeries, at no cost to the beneficiaries.

The initiative, which was part of the CCRW crusade themed "Ibadan, This is Love", has been hailed as a remarkable act of generosity

Ibadan, Oyo state - Nigerian clergyman Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo has spent hundreds of millions of naira to provide medical assistance for many Nigerians who could not afford the costs of treatments.

The life-saving initiative is part of the outreach programme in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo state, organised by the Christ Compassion to the Rural World (CCRW).

Nigerian clergyman Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo provides medical assistance for indigent Nigerians during CCRW crusade in Ibadan.

The CCRW is the brainchild of Ashimolowo, the founder and senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre.

The second edition of the event held in Ibadan was themed “Ibadan, This is Love”.

The beneficiaries, many with life-threatening conditions, underwent various expensive procedures, including fibroid surgery, thyroidectomy, hysterectomy, maxillofacial surgery, and eye surgery, among others.

If paid out of pocket, each procedure would have cost millions of naira per patient.

Medical team speaks

Dr Olatunde Oladoyinbo, coordinator of the medical team, remarked on the unprecedented scale of the intervention:

"This is a medical initiative unlike anything we've seen recently in the country," he noted.

The recipients came from diverse regions, including Kaduna, Abeokuta, Ago-Are, and other distant locations, highlighting the programme's nationwide impact.

The recipients came from diverse regions, including Kaduna, Abeokuta, Ago-Are, and other distant locations, highlighting the programme's nationwide impact.

Dr Oladoyinbo praised the meticulous planning and execution of the programme, noting the involvement of top-rated surgeons from across Nigeria.

"We summoned highly skilled experts from institutions like LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, UCH, Lagos, and Abeokuta to ensure the procedures were seamless," he said.

The initiative utilised four medical facilities based on their infrastructure, available space, and resources.

The selected facilities included the Ibadan Anglican Diocese Hospital, the Police Hospital in Eleyele, Adeoyo General Hospital, and a female-focused specialist centre.

711 individuals receive treatment, says Oladoyinbo

Dr Oladoyinbo said the programme was widely publicised to reach rural communities.

A five-day screening period was planned to assess applicants' medical conditions and prioritise the most urgent cases.

However, the overwhelming response necessitated a rapid adjustment—over 200 people turned up on the first day, and another 500 arrived on the second, prompting the organisers to close the screening window early.

In total, 711 individuals who otherwise could not afford treatment received life-saving care through Pastor Ashimolowo's generous initiative.

Beneficiaries express gratitude to Pastor Ashimolowo

Many of the beneficiaries said they could hardly believe such a remarkable act of generosity was possible—until it became their reality.

Mrs Adebola, one of the beneficiaries, said she decided to give it a shot because she had nothing to lose, as the clergyman had promised to cover all expenses.

"I, like many other beneficiaries, was astounded by the level of care we received, all at no cost," she confessed, her voice filled with emotion.

She went on to describe her experience as life-changing, adding:

"I don’t think I can use words to do justice to the generosity we were met with. This is not just about paying medical bills; it’s about restoring hope and giving people a second chance at life."

Mrs Adebola expressed deep gratitude for the financial assistance and the compassion and professionalism exhibited by the medical team and volunteers throughout the process.

"I am forever grateful to Pastor Ashimolowo and everyone involved in making this possible," she concluded

Many of the beneficiaries could not believe the scale of the medical outreach.

Ashimolowo gives foodstuffs to 30,000 households

Meanwhile, during the first edition of the CCRW crusade in 2023, Pastor Ashimolowo donated relief items to thousands and, funded surgical operations, provided food, clothing, books, and other essentials to residents of the Igbogbo area in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

The cleric said 2,000 people gave their lives to Christ even under the rain on the first night of the crusade.

“Two thousand souls gave their lives to Christ in the middle of the rain. This morning, I think we have served about 20 to 30,000 people with food and clothing," Pastor Ashimolowo said.

