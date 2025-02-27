The second son of Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Worldwide, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo recently celebrated his 40th birthday in the city of Abuja

Prominent men of God including his father, Bishop David Oyedepo, Bishop Abioye, Pastor Jerry Eze and others, attended the glamorous event

Photos of the development have surfaced on social media and the full list of other servants of God that celebrate with Pastor Isaac Oyedepo has also been released

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, founder of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries, is 40 years old.

On Wednesday, February 26, prominent personalities in the Christendom celebrated with Pastor Isaac Oyedepo on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

Isaac Oyedepo celebrates 40th birthday

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo’s with his dad, mum and wife at his 40th birthday celebration. Photo credit: Isaac Oyedepo

Source: Twitter

In 2023, Isaac, a former youth pastor at Winners Chapel, made headlines after he announced his decision to launch his ministry, stirring reactions from the Christian community.

Isaac, on "Confession Box," a podcast hosted by Leke Adeboye, Pastor EA Adeboye's son, clarified that he remained part of the Winners Chapel.

He, however, added that his decision to start a new ministry was a divine calling he felt compelled to follow.

Bishop Abioye, others at Isaac Oyedepo's 40th birthday celebration

Bishop Abioye, Pastor Jerry Eze Attended Isaac Oyedepo’s 40th birthday celebration. Photo credit: Isaac Oyedepo

Source: Twitter

But on the occasion of his 40th birthday held in Abuja, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo and his wife, Ayomide, played host to other servants of God for the celebration.

His father, Pastor David Oyedepo and his wife, Florence Abiola Akano (now known as Faith Oyedepo, stormed the venue to celebrate their son who turned a new age.

Bishop David Abioye, one of Bishop David Oyedepo's deputies, recently retired from the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, was also at the event.

Legit.ng present list of other prominent pastors, gospel singers who attended Isaac Oyedepo's 40th birthday celebration as compiled by The Real Church Gist as shared on its X page on Thursday, February 27;

Bishop Oyedepo family

Bishop Abioye family

Bishop Aremu family

Mike Orokpo

Idahosa family

Femi Lazarus

Emmanuel Iren

Apostle Edu Udechukwu

Seyi Vodi

Dunsin Oyekan

Pastor Jerry Eze and many others

See the photos of the guests at Isaac Oyedepo's 40th birthday celebration:

Legit.ng reported that Isaac Oyedepo, the father of four, resigned from his father's church to go further and establish his church barely a month after he was appointed as the Global Youth Pastor of the Living Faith Church.

The young Oyedepo was ordained as a pastor alongside his brother, David Jr, by Kenneth Copeland.

