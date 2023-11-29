Bishop David Oyedepo has issued a serious warning to his son, Pastor Isaac, as he released him to start his ministry

Oyedepo urged his son not to malign or bring down any ministry while discharging his ministerial duties

He also advised him not to toe the path of the young generation of ministers who believed they were everything

Ota, Ogun state - The presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle, David Oyedepo, has advised his son, Pastor Isaac, as he sent him forth to start his ministry.

Oyedepo warned his son not to malign or bring down any ministry while discharging his ministerial duties, The Punch reported.

The popular clergyman stated this during the unveiling of the “Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries”

Pastor Isaac shared the video of the service on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @TheIsaacOyedepo, on Tuesday, November 28.

The founder of the Living Faith Church said:

“My son, His times are not in your hands, your times are in His hands. Don’t be part of maligning or bringing down any ministry.

“Some years ago, someone stood up to give a testimony and to malign TREM and Deeper Life and I corrected it immediately. Never get to a point where you say this thing is only happening with me.”

He also urged Isaac not to toe the path of the young generation of ministers who believed they were everything.

