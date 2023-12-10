Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, founder of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries, prophesied that the year 2024 will be the year of the Holy Ghost and Fire, referencing Matthew 3:11

The cleric added that 2024 will be a year for acquiring new fire, restoring lost fires, and the transference of ancient mantles

Pastor Oyedepo also prophesied that the year 2024 will provide the millennials and Gen Z generations great opportunities

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, the founder of the Isaac Oyedepo Evangelistic Ministries, has dropped prophecies for the incoming year 2024.

In a post on Facebook and X on Sunday, December 10, Pastor Isaac, the son of Bishop David Oyedepo, prophesied that "the year 2024 shall be the year of the HOLY GHOST and FIRE. Matthew 3:11 KJV."

Key points from Isaac Oyedepo's 2024 prophecies

The year 2024 shall be the year of the Holy Ghost and Fire

Great opportunities for Millennials and Gen Z’s

More young women filled with the Holy Ghost and Fire arise in the Body of Christ

Opening of doors to campuses, cities, and nations for the propagation of the gospel

The Facebook post by the cleric who recently left his father's church reads:

"The year 2024 shall be the year of the HOLY GHOST and FIRE. ‭‭Matthew‬ ‭3‬:‭11‬ ‭KJV‬‬

"The year 2024 shall be a year to acquire New Fire and Restore Lost Fires. Joel 2:25-28 KJV

"The year 2024 will provide this generation (Millennials) and the upcoming generation (Gen Z’s) great opportunities for the transference of Ancient Mantles. Joel 2:28-29 NLT

"The year 2024 will see more young women filled with the Holy Ghost and Fire arise in the Body of Christ. Joel 2:28-29 NLT

"The year 2024 shall be for the transference of batons from one generation to the next, as the ancient paths are restores. Jer. 6:16.

"The year 2024 shall be for the restoration of the heart of the fathers to the sons and from the sons to the fathers. Mal. 4:5-6 KJV

"The year 2024 shall be for the opening of doors to campuses, cities, and nations for the propagation of the gospel, for when the Holy Ghost and Fire is released, gates are lifted up - Acts 1:8/ Ps. 24:7-10.

"2024 is indeed the year of THE HOLY GHOST and FIRE.

"There shall be such an invasion of the Holy Ghost and Fire as this generation gets rightly positioned in purity."

Isaac Oyedepo's 2024 prophecies: Nigerians react

BUBYCHANT, @bubychant, reacted on X:

"Amen. I receive. I tap into this prophecy all through my life."

Jaymiah, @isorgosijay, said:

"Thank you Jesus. Our Generation is about to be lighted up. Isaiah 9:8-10."

JR, @ooanyi, said:

"Amen. I will open up my heart, ready for the Holy fire."

EXTRAORDINARY BEING ️, @chunecxy, said:

"Hallelujah ️I can't wait for the HOLY GHOST baptism of fire. Lord I want to be a partaker."

