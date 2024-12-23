The EFCC links the 753 duplexes and other apartments in Abuja to the former governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, which has been mouth-opening

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, described the development as disheartening, adding that it raised serious questions about corruption in Nigeria

Anifowoshe then called for a thorough investigation of the revelation, caution and open-mind approach

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has linked Godwin Emefiele, the immediate-past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to the massive Abuja property, which includes 753 duplexes and other apartments.

Reactions have continued to follow the revelation by the anti-graft agency, as many Nigerians have raised concerns about the level of corruption in the country. Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, said the revelation raised serious questions about corruption.

Anifowoshe told Legit.ng that the investigation was crucial and must be approached with caution and an open mind. She called for a thorough investigation into the matter. She said:

"The allegations against Godwin Emefiele, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, are indeed disturbing. The claim that he owns 753 duplexes in Abuja, which have been forfeited to the government, raises serious questions about corruption and abuse of power.

"It is very crucial to approach such matters with caution and objectivity. We must allow the relevant authorities, in this case, the EFCC and other security agencies, to thoroughly investigate these allegations and ensure that justice is served.

"I am excited to learn of yhe cooperation of the judiciary and the EFCC in securing the final forfeiture of the estate, which is reportedly the largest single-asset recovery since the agency's inception in 2003. However, it is equally important to ensure that the retrieved funds are returned to the government and used for the common good and development of our nation.

"This case should serve as a reminder of the need for transparency and accountability in governance."

