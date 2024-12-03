The EFCC has reacted to the criticism that it was concealing the identity of the owner of the Abuja estate with 753 duplexes

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the EFCC, said the company traced to the estate has denied its ownership, which prompted the commission to approach the court for the forfeiture

Oyewale further disclosed that the EFCC is still investigating the property and dismissed the insinuation that the embattled former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, owned the property

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to criticisms for not disclosing the identity of the owner of a vast Abuja estate that was forfeited to the federal government on Monday, December 2.

The EFCC secured the final forfeiture of the estate, which measures 150,500 square meters and features 753 units of duplexes and other apartments, through a court order. The EFCC's decision not to reveal the owner's identity has sparked speculation among Nigerians of a cover-up.

EFCC speaks on the owner of the forfeited Abuja estate Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

EFCC speaks about seized Abuja property

However, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC's spokesperson, defended the agency's decision, stating that the investigation into the suspected criminality in acquiring the property is still ongoing. Oyewale also explained that the company suspected of owning the estate denied ownership, prompting the EFCC to approach the court for a final forfeiture order.

Omowole Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, had alleged that the EFCC was deliberately concealing the owner's details, claiming that the asset belonged to Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). However, Oyewale described Sowore's allegation as "unacceptable and grossly uncharitable," stating that it is shocking that Sowore is not concerned about the systemic issues that allowed such a corrupt act to occur.

The EFCC emphasized that the proceedings for the forfeiture of the estate were in line with Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act, which allows for civil proceedings against properties rather than individuals. The agency also reassured Nigerians that investigations into the criminal elements behind the estate are still ongoing and that it remains committed to transparency and accountability.

See the statement here:

EFCC asked to probe Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC had been asked to investigate the financial activities of the socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The youth wing of the organisation made the call on the EFCC in the name of financial transparency and accountability.

According to the Ohanaeze youth, the group's leadership has not been reporting the money donated to the organisation's account.

Source: Legit.ng