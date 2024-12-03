The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released photos of 753 units of duplexes and other apartments seized in Abuja

The four photos of the seized massive estate in the nation's capital have continued to go viral on social media

Many Nigerians have called on the anti-graft agency to name and shame the owner publicly and stop withholding his/her name

FCT, Abuja - Photos of the seized 753 units of duplexes and other apartments measuring 150,500 square metres in Abuja have continued to trend on social media.

The estate is the single largest asset recovery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) since its inception in 2003.

Nigerians ask EFCC to name owner of 753 duplexes

Nigerians have called on the EFCC to name the owner after the anti-craft agency described the owner as a “former top brass of the government”

@FemiOguntayo2

All this long piece and you can't even name this suspected criminal… or just his or her picture. But if it was an ordinary citizen or suspected Yahoo boy, you would have jailed him and shared his pictures on social media.

Let us know when you're really ready to do your job fairly.

@TheoAbuAgada

Just tell Nigerians the truth. The person is serving under the current administration. Why he/she can’t be named.

@OlayinkaLere

Who's the owner of this Estate?

@phelixio

Wait!!!....you mean one person stole money to build 753 units of Duplexes . Who's this person?😫

@OgbeniDipo

Full disclosure is needed to build trust. You should include the name of the individual.

@spoiltkid

For withholding the name you are considered as the biggest fraud ever in Nigerian history.

@khanofkhans11_

I scrolled and read word for word, EFCC was busy keeping the corrupt person anonymous. What the hell is the former top brass of the government. If it’s an average Nigerian, they’ll include a name, pictures, and even an X-ray 🩻 to show him well.

@EmmsAdra4

Name this thief, and shame them publicly as they deserve.

@donald_segun

What is the name of the former top govt official?

Which ministry, department, or agency did he head ?

At what period in time did the head of the govt MDA he stole the money from ?

What was the amount he stole from govt coffer?

After the forfeiture of these properties, what’s next?

Will they be sold to recover the stolen fund or they would be left to, rotten as is the norm in Nigeria?

These and many more questions need answers in order to enjoy the trust of the public in your activities.

Judge tells Anti-corruption Agents to go after bigger fish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Justice Muhammad Lawal Shuaibu urged anti-corruption agents not to focus on Internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ but on larger figures involved in corrupt practices in the country.

Shuaibu said targeting high-profile individuals was crucial for achieving a stable society rather than targeting “yahoo boys.”

The Appeal Court judge lamented the continuous presence of corrupt individuals in positions of power.

Source: Legit.ng