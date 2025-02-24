Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming birthday messages he received on his 65th birthday

He acknowledged that some well-wishers only sent their messages after President Bola Tinubu publicly congratulated him, suggesting Tinubu’s message influenced them

El-Rufai extended forgiveness to those who overlooked his birthday, emphasizing unity and praying for Nigeria’s progress, democracy, and equal opportunity for all

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had congratulated El-Rufai on his 65th birthday.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, via X, President Tinubu praised El-Rufai's exceptional career as an administrator, scholar, and politician.

"On this special occasion of Mallam El-Rufai’s 65th birthday, I commend his dedication to the ideals of democracy, his service to the nation, and his mentorship of younger generations.

"His efforts in the formation of the APC and his invaluable contributions to the party’s success in the 2015, 2019, and 2023 elections remain a testament to his leadership and commitment to the country," the President said.

Reacting, several days after, El-Rufai via his X handle reflected on the overwhelming number of prayers and well wishes, admitting that he was unable to respond to each individually.

“It has been about a week since many friends, associates, and admirers sent me various messages and prayers in commemoration of my 65th birthday.

“The prayers and good wishes were quite humbling and gratifying, but far too many and overwhelming for individual acknowledgment or response by me, hence this message," he said.

El-Rufai specifically noted that some individuals only sent their messages after President Tinubu had publicly acknowledged his birthday, suggesting that the president’s recognition pushed them into action.

“I want to thank everyone that sent me their prayers and best wishes, including those that didn’t want to, until President Tinubu’s message shamed them into action,” he remarked.

El-Rufai’s comment has sparked reactions, with many interpreting it as a veiled reference to political figures and associates who may have initially ignored his birthday.

A message of forgiveness and hope

Despite the late responses, El-Rufai extended forgiveness to those who may have unintentionally overlooked his birthday, emphasizing that he bore no grudges.

“I have tried to repost, retweet, and share all the birthday messages I received, but as an imperfect mortal, I am sure I couldn’t have done all. If I didn’t with yours, please forgive me. It is an omission of the head, not of the heart,” he said.

He concluded his statement with a prayer for longevity, good health, and national progress.

“May Almighty Allah grant us even longer life, in good health, happiness, and prosperity, in a Nigeria that flourishes as a beacon of progressive governance, democracy, and equal opportunity for all.”

