The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Ata, has dismissed recent media reports claiming he threatened to exit the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the Kano State party chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abba, is not removed from his position.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Ata clarified that his comments were misrepresented and taken out of context.

Ata hammered that unity in APC is the main armor the party needs to survive the relentless downward pull from the outside. Image: X/@fmhud_ng

The statement, released by his Media Aide, Seyi Olorunsola, addressed the controversy surrounding the Minister’s recent engagements in Kano State. It refuted claims that Ata had issued any ultimatums regarding the party’s leadership.

“The Office of the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Development, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Ata, categorically refutes the misinterpretations and misleading narratives arising from his recent interactions in Kano State,” the statement read.

Minister calls for party unity

Ata’s remarks during meetings with the APC caucus in Fagge Local Government, former members of the Kano State House of Assembly, and social media practitioners were centered on fostering unity within the party.

The statement emphasized that the Minister’s focus was on strengthening the APC ahead of the 2027 General Elections, rather than issuing threats.

“Contrary to various media reports circulating over the weekend, the Minister did not threaten to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the current party leadership in Kano State is retained,” the statement clarified.

“These reports have taken his statements out of context, presenting a distorted view that seeks to sow division within the party.”

Ata reiterated the importance of cohesion within the APC, particularly in supporting key figures such as President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibril.

He stressed that the party’s success in Kano State and nationwide depends on unity, fairness, and inclusivity.

Tinubu's minister highlights weak areas in party

The Minister also addressed the broader political climate in Kano State, urging party members to uphold values of respect and unity, especially in light of the 2023 gubernatorial elections and the subsequent Supreme Court judgment.

He warned against divisive rhetoric and actions that could alienate party members or undermine religious and traditional institutions.

“Leaders who engage in divisive rhetoric, undermine religious and traditional institutions, and fail to promote party cohesion risk alienating party members and jeopardizing future electoral victories,” the statement noted.

Ata further emphasized that those who challenge divine will should not be tolerated and must be addressed through lawful and constitutional means.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the APC and its leadership, dismissing any suggestions of his departure from the party as “completely false and unfounded.”

He called on media practitioners to adhere to ethical journalism standards, avoid sensationalism, and provide accurate context in their reporting.

Tinubu has been actively endearing his personage with the northerners ahead of the 2027 general elections. Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

“Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Ata remains firmly committed to the APC and its leadership. His position has always been that for APC to regain control of Kano State and consolidate its national strength, it must prioritize unity, fairness, and inclusivity in its leadership structure,” the statement concluded.

