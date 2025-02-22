Joyce Wigwe alleges that close associates have betrayed the family, causing emotional distress, particularly for their parents

She claims her brother, Emeka, was physically assaulted, nearly run over, and later arrested, with selective images misrepresenting the incident

Joyce questions the heavy security presence, especially around Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, suggesting ulterior motives beyond honouring his memory

Joyce Wigwe, the sister of the late Herbert Wigwe, former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, has raised concerns over what she describes as betrayal, mistreatment, and disrespect towards her family following her brother’s passing.

Herbert Wigwe: Tragic loss and legal disputes

Sister of Late Herbert Wigwe Raises Alarm Over Alleged Betrayal, Assault During His Memorial

Source: Twitter

Herbert Wigwe lost his life in a helicopter crash near the Nevada-California border in the United States on February 9, 2024.

The tragic incident also claimed the lives of his wife, Doreen, their son, Chizi, and former Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) chairman, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, among others.

Since his demise, the Wigwe family has reportedly been caught up in legal struggles regarding his estate.

Allegations of Betrayal at Memorial Event

Speaking during a memorial event marking one year since the crash, Joyce expressed deep disappointment in those she believed to be close allies of the family.

“People we once saw as brothers have let us down in unimaginable ways,” she stated.

She revealed that the ordeal had taken a significant toll on her parents.

“My father fell seriously ill—at one point, we almost lost him. My mother also suffered emotionally, all because of the misplaced trust they had in certain individuals,” she added.

Joyce described an unsettling experience at their hometown, where some individuals, whom she accused of betrayal, allegedly refused to acknowledge the family’s presence.

“They didn’t even come to see us. Instead, they locked us out,” she claimed.

Claims of Assault on Her Brother

She further alleged that her brother, Emeka, was subjected to physical aggression during the memorial.

“They forcefully restrained him, threw him to the ground, and nearly ran him over three times. At one point, they even tried to hit him with their vehicle,” she narrated.

According to her, Emeka acted in self-defense, but a selectively taken photograph portrayed him as the aggressor.

“When he finally freed himself and reacted, that was the moment they chose to capture,” she said.

She also alleged that Emeka was later arrested on accusations of confronting officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

“But nobody captured the moments when he was nearly crushed,” she lamented.

Heavy security presence raises questions

Sister of Late Herbert Wigwe Raises Alarm Over Alleged Betrayal, Assault During His Memorial

Source: Twitter

Joyce criticized the level of security at the event, particularly regarding her late brother’s daughter, whom she claimed arrived in a convoy of over ten security vehicles.

“You have to wonder—was this truly about paying respects, or was there another agenda?” she asked.

Reflecting on the pain her family has endured, she recalled how their mother had dedicated herself to Herbert’s well-being since childhood, only to be left heartbroken in the wake of his death.

“He was the child she nurtured through countless health struggles, yet he grew up to uplift and transform the lives of so many. The least we expected was for people to stand by us in this difficult time,” she concluded.

See the video here:

